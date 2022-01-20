Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Black String

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - has announced the debut performance of Black String, featuring new sounds from the ancient instruments of Korea, on Friday, February 18 at 9:30 PM. The show is being presented in partnership with The World Music Institute and Korean Cultural Center New York. Tickets are $32. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Black String is named after the Korean zither, geomungo, and also includes percussion, bamboo flutes, guitar and electronica. The group creates a unique musical language drawing on Korean traditional music, jazz and free improvisation, presenting extraordinary, enigmatic music that swings comfortably between east and west. The quartet is led by Korean traditional music virtuoso Yoon Jeong Heo, an educator, Artistic Director of Seoul's Bukchon Changwoo Theater, and one of few female masters of the geomungo (a traditional Korean zither, the inspiration for the band's name). The ensemble, which also features band members Jean Oh (electric guitar), Aram Lee (daegeum, sogeum, yanggeum), and Min Wang Hwang (janggu, vocal), mixes centuries-old instruments with electric guitar and beats, creating a unique and timeless percussive sound, at once modern and ancient, that is all their own.

The group's recognitions include Asia & South Pacific Winner at the 2018 Songlines Music Awards, Best Jazz & Crossover Album at the 2020 Korean Music Awards (Best Performance in 2017), and official showcase artist at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2016. They are the first Asian group to sign with ACT, Europe's largest jazz label, releasing two studio albums, Mask Dance (2016) and Karma (2019), as well as a live album, Jazz at Berlin Philharmonic (2020).

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performances scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage