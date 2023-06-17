Chelsea Table + Stage To Present Samantha Pauly's Concert Tribute to Ariana Grande This Month

New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX the Musical on Broadway, on Monday, June 26 at 7:00 PM. To conclude her hit residency, Pauly will perform a special edition of the show focusing on the songs of Ariana Grande, featuring hits such as “Dangerous Woman,” “No Tears Left to Cry” and “7 Rings.” She will be joined by music director Adam Cole Klepper on piano, Nick Potocki on guitar, Dan Berkery on drums, and Sean Hayes on bass, in addition to backup vocalists. Tickets are $30-$70, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Ariana Grande is one of my favorite artists to cover,” says Pauly. “I warmed up to her a lot during my time at SIX, and I always find myself trying to limit how much Ariana I do in my solo shows. So I figured for my last one in NYC this year, I'd pick some of my favorites and do a whole concert. My residency has been great, as it's given me an opportunity to cover a lot of things I might not have otherwise.”

Pauly will also appear in concert at Feinstein's at the Carmichael in Carmichael, IN, on July 7-8.

Samantha Pauly created the role of Katherine Howard in SIX the Musical (Drama Desk Award). She also appeared on London's West End as Eva Peron in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination). Her national tour credits include Bat Out of Hell (Valkyrie), and regionally she has appeared in SIX (Joseph Jefferson Award), Evita (Eva Peron), Honeymoon in Vegas (Betsy Nolan), Godspell, Seussical (Marriott Theatre), Hairspray (Amber von Tussle), Elf the Musical (Jovie, Paramount Theatre), Beaches (Teen Ceecee, Drury Lane Theatre), and Evita (Eva Peron, Westport County Playhouse).  She has also been seen on NBC-TV's “Chicago PD.” 

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage




