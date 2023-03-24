Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents James Jackson, Jr.

The performance is on Monday, May 1 at 7:00 PM.

Mar. 24, 2023  
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music -will present James Jackson, Jr. in his new show "On Broadway" on Monday, May 1 at 7:00 PM. Jackson, Jr. was recently featured on Broadway in Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop, and is currently appearing in the writer's new Off-Broadway musical White Girl in Danger at Second Stage Theater. Jackson, Jr. brings his unique sense of storytelling and song interpretation to the Broadway music that has inspired him as an artist, with selections including songs by Stephen Sondheim and Michael John LaChiusa, in addition to Peter Udell and Gary Geld's score from Purlie. The evening, directed by Farah Alvin, will feature musical director Elliot Roth on piano, Lavondo Thomas on bass, Christopher Heinz on drums, and special guest Amy Lynn Hamlin, of Amy Lynn & The Honeymen, on vocals. Tickets are $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

James Jackson, Jr. is an Obie Award-winning New York City actor and performance artist. For over 20 years, this storyteller and his art have made a home at venues like Joe's Pub, DROM, Duane Park, and 54 Below. After years of dance belts, regional theatre, and a few national tours, James' career has led to gracing the prestigious stages of Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall. As an arts educator, James has worked with students all over the country in the areas of song interpretation, audition technique, on-camera work, and material selection. A native of Boston with a B.A. in Music Education from Westfield University, James' cabaret work, both solo and as part of "The Black-Ups" (with co-creators LaDonna Burns and Elliot Roth), has been seen across the country at The American Repertory Theatre's Club Oberon in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Los Angeles' Lyric Theatre, and Tin Pan Alley and The Post Office Cabaret in Provincetown.

Farah Alvin (Director) has appeared on Broadway in the musical comedy It Shoulda Been You, directed by David Hyde Pierce, Grease, Saturday Night Fever, The Look of Love, and the Tony Award-wining revival of Nine. Her Off-Broadway credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, for which she received a 2009 Drama Desk nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical," The Last Smoker in America, I Love You Because, and Cam Jansen. She won the NYMF "Outstanding Actor Award" for her performance in Date of a Lifetime, the Talkin' Broadway "Best Actress Citation" for her performance in The Tenth Floor, and the Helen Hayes Award for "Best Ensemble" for Ricky Ian Gordon's Sycamore Trees. She has performed as a soloist with the symphony orchestras of Indianapolis, Detroit, Seattle, Nashville, Fort Worth, Phoenix, Toronto and the National Symphonies of both Canada and the United States.

Elliot Roth (Music Director) is a reverent interpreter of the Great American Songbook in both his nuanced singing and piano playing, in addition to a master vocalist within a soul and rock setting. He is a masters graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, and his Off-Broadway credits include Our Sinatra, A Christmas Carol, and the concert version of Jesus Christ Superstar. He has explored his love for modern dance and experimental theater by serving as resident composer for Jeff Davis Dance and acclaimed Off-Broadway Shakespeare company Smith Street Stage. He currently serves as adjunct professor of voice at Marymount Manhattan College's Theater Arts department in NYC. Elliot's students have appeared on "The X Factor," and in national tours of Cats, Rent, Hair, and more. Currently, Elliot continues to expand his teaching and performing across the country as he works towards two albums of original material and continues collaborations with choreographer Jeff Davis in partnership with Theater for the New City.




