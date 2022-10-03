Chadwick Johnson to Celebrate New Album UNBREAKABLE With Debut Concert at Chelsea Table + Stage

Chadwick Johnson will return to NYC to celebrate the release of his brand new album, "Unbreakable," in his debut concert at CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7pm. Tickets are $20-40 and can be purchased at chelseatableandstage.com. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street. The NYC album release concert follows his performances for sold-out audiences at Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles, The Purple Room in Palm Springs and The Space LV in Las Vegas.



Singer/songwriter Chadwick Johnson approaches his craft as a storyteller first, creating soul stirring compositions that revel in the complexities and ever-changing nature of the human experience. Chadwick's sound echoes the bluesy stylings of Chris Stapleton and soaring vocals of Ben Platt. "The 'Unbreakable' album is a record that I hope reminds people about the things that matter most," Chadwick says. "I really tried to lead with humanity and dig into the shared emotions that we all experience, no matter where we come from or how we identify ourselves." Learn more at www.chadwickjohnson.com



The first single from "Unbreakable" - "The Point" - debuted at #3 on the iTunes Blues Chart. Recorded in Nashville and distributed by The Orchard/Sony, "Unbreakable" showcases 12 captivating new songs which demonstrate Chadwick's songwriting prowess. The provocative track list resonates with personal themes of love and determination. The title track is a fierce answer to the challenges that may shake us, but will never break us. Chadwick also brings new life to the 1986 Crowded House cover "Don't Dream It's Over."



Performing both nationally and internationally, Chadwick was recognized with the Hollywood Music in Media Award for "Song Of The Year," and experienced a dream come true when he had the opportunity to collaborate with legendary producer David Foster. Chadwick's 2019 album "Stormy Love" topped Billboard's Contemporary Jazz chart and featured special guest, saxophone megastar Grace Kelly.



Chadwick grew up on a horse ranch, and still continues today to train horses and enjoy his time outside in nature. Chadwick keeps true to his heart and continues to impassion his audience with the sincerity of his music, while remaining on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performances scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage