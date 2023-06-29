Celebrate Thanksgiving with Lillias White at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome Tony winner Lillias White for a special Thanksgiving week engagement of her show Blissfully Thankful on November 22, 24, & 25 at 7:00pm and November 23 at 8:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

In this brand new concert, Lillias will regale audiences with songs they know and love. Celebrate the season with tunes from the Broadway, blues, jazz, and pop worlds, including numbers Lillias is known for and some she'll be belting out for the first time. Welcome to a journey of gratitude and song!

Featuring music direction from renowned French-Malagasy pianist, composer, producer, and bandleader Mathis Picard.

Lillias White is internationally-recognized for her work on both the stage and screen. Her performance in Cy Coleman’s Broadway musical The Life won her the Tony Award® for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for a second Tony Award® for her brilliant work in Fela! Additional Broadway credits include: Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicago. Lillias received the Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Lillian Edwards on “Sesame Street,” and is beloved by audiences around the world for voicing the lead muse Calliope in Disney’s animated feature Hercules. White received unanimous acclaim for her work in the Carnegie Hall Concert version of South Pacific, starring Reba McEntire, which was broadcast on PBS Great Performances. Recent TV credits include the Baz Luhrmann-directed Netflix series “The Get Down,” as well as “Russian Doll” and “Search Party.” She has appeared in cabarets and concert halls around the world, including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, The Sydney Opera House, and Lincoln Center. Get Yourself Some Happy! is Lillias’ debut solo studio album, released in 2021. Lillias has recently been starring as Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway, to great acclaim.

November 23 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Lillias's Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 23, our regular menu will be replaced by a Thanksgiving prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm.

Lillias White: Blissfully Thankful plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 22, 24, & 25 at 7:00pm and November 23 at 8:00pm. Cover charges are $60-$70 ($67.50-$78.50 with fees). Premiums are $115-$120 ($128-$133.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum for all performances except for the show on November 23, which has a mandatory $85 Thanksgiving prix fixe. Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

