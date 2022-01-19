Casting Announced for QUEERING THE CANON: ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

RING OF KEYS announces performer line-up for Queering the Canon: Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Ring of Keys, a 501(c)3 artist service organization and the only national network of queer women, trans, and gender non-conforming professional artists working on and offstage in musical theatre, has announced the performers taking the stage in the Queering the Canon: Andrew Lloyd Webber concert at Joe's Pub.

Queering the Canon returns in a 3-concert engagement to further queer the stage and transform the musical theatre canon. Queering the Canon: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Queering the Canon: Sondheim, and Queering the Canon: Kander & Ebb will showcase canonical tunes performed alongside new original songs written by Ring of Keys songwriters. Performed by Ring of Keys artists to interpret songs through their perspective, this Series seeks to queer the original canon of musical theatre, while highlighting upcoming songwriters who are currently queering our stages and creating a new canon.

Co-founder Andrea Prestinario (she/her) will executive produce, with casting by Emily Tarquin (they/them). Queering the Canon: Andrew Lloyd Webber is directed by Blayze Teicher (she/her), music direction by Nicole D'Angelo (she/they) and will take place at Joe's Pub on Monday, January 31, 2022, 7:00pm EST.

Performers include Allison Beauregard (she/her), El Beh (they/them), Carmen Castillo (they/them), Madeline Dannenberg (she/they), Shani Hadjian (she/they), Sophie Maja Hughes (they/them), Achilles Mulkey (he/they), Natalie Myrick (she/her), Victoria Narayan (she/her), Liz Neitge (she/her), alison novelli (they/them), K Paley (they/them), Sushma Saha (she/they/he/xe), Madeleine Snow (she/her), Crystal Marie Stewart (she/her), and Bronte Upshaw (she/her).

Performers for Queering the Canon: Sondheim and Queering the Canon: Kander & Ebb will be released at a later date.

All performances in the Queering the Canon series will take place at Joe's Pub and require proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines) by the date of attendance for access. More about Joe's Pub / The Public's Safety protocol can be found here.

Tickets are $25 with a 2 drink or $12 food/beverage minimum and are available here.

Queering the Canon Concert Series is made possible in part with funding from NYC Pride Gives Back and public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

To learn more about Ring of Keys, the Keys, and upcoming events, please visit www.ringofkeys.org.