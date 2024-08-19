Cast Set For HANGOVER SQUARE at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Previously announced new musical Hangover Square, by UK-based writing team Baker and Ryall, has revealed the cast for its New York premiere at 54 Below this fall.

Joining the creative team, Richard Baker and Charlie Ryall, will be Bartley Booz (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Mind Mangler), Shane David-Joseph (Jerusalem, Magic Goes Wrong, “Dr Who”), Phoebe-Loveday Raymond (Billie the Kid), Alan Richardson (Chicago) and Rhys Tees (The Importance of Being… Earnest?).

Hangover Square follows George Harvey Bone in his hopeless infatuation with the cool, unobtainable Netta. As he fights against loneliness, alcoholism, and the unflinching march of the world towards war, can anything put a stop to George's spiral into darkness? Subtitled “A Tale of Darkest Earl's Court,” Hangover Square peers into the murky depths of what it is to be human and at war with oneself, whilst exploring the bars, pubs, hostelries, and characters inhabiting the seedy London underworld at the very moment the world as we knew it changed forever.

Hangover Square plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 19, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

