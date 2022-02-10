Cast Announced for QUEEN OF THE NIGHT at The Green Room 42

Whitney Houston's "Queen of The Night" will kick off Volume I of The Broadway Rewind, paying homage to the motion picture film The Bodyguard as it celebrates its thrilling twentieth anniversary. Queen of the Night will feature songs such as "I'm Every Woman", "I Have Nothing", "I Will Always Love You", "Where Do Broken Hearts Go", "Queen of the Night" and many more! Whitney Houston's "Queen of the Night" will play The Green Room 42 for a limited engagement on Saturday, February 19th at 7:00pm.

The evening will feature performances by Amber Gatlin, Brody Grant, Bryan Munar, Carolina Rial, Christopher Brasfield, Emily Goulazian, Elayna Garner, Michael Taylor Robinson, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Salome Smith, Sydney Wessen, and Rena Dawkins.

This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino, supervised by Dan F Sims and musically supervised by Skyler Fortgang.

Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, The Green Room 42 welcomes its newest cabaret series "The Broadway Rewind" to New York City! This new and exciting series celebrates significant milestones of iconic Broadway musicals dating all the way back to the golden age of Broadway through today!

