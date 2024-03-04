Carrie St. Louis & More to Star in WHAT IF? PART 4 at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What if Orpheus and Eurydice sang "Come What May" to prove their love lasts forever? What if Marty McFly sang "Michael in the Bathroom" (Marty in the 50's...) while he tries to get back home? Join us for an exciting evening of What Ifs as we give your favorite musical theater songs to characters that normally have no relation to them. Come see familiar and new faces, from Broadway and beyond, sing unexpected combinations of the most beloved musicals in our fourth installment of this series, while you ponder the question, What If?...

What If? Part 4 plays 54 Below on March 17th, 2023. After three clever editions in November and December of 2022 and July of 2023, What If? is thrilled to return to NYC with a collection of new mashups; being sung by both Broadway and up and coming stars. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/WhatIf

Featuring: Catalina Almeida (Fantine), Angelina Amato (Regina George), Erin Rose Doyle (Jenna Hunterson), Gabe Escobar (Orpheus), Isabela Garcia (Eurydice), Haley Herman (Rapunzel), Amelie Jacobs (Irene Molloy), Frankie Leoni (Linus Van Pelt), Rocco Leoni (Charlie Brown), Jake Levy (Jack Kelly), Nathalia Mendoza (Alyssa Greene), Mason Olshavsky (Peter Parker), Elizabeth Ritacco (Anastasia), Carrie St. Louis (Glinda), Noah Sucato (Dr. Pomatter), Ayden Weinstein (Marty McFly), and Brielle Diaz Withers (Veronica Sawyer).

Produced and music directed by Jorden Amir. Band includes: Rocco Leoni (Bass/Guitar), and Ethan Guelzendopf (Drums).

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.