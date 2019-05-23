Carrie St. Louis, Ciara Renee, & More Stars Set For BROADWAY SINGS ARIANA GRANDE

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will continue on July 1 at 8pm, honoring pop superstar Ariana Grande with a bombshell cast of Broadway stars including Isaac Cole Powell (Once on This Island), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots), and Ciara Renée (Pippin). The one-night-only concert will feature completely new arrangements of the hits of the award-winning artist, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations of her music.

Also featured in the lineup are Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!), Max Crumm (Disaster!), Ari Groover (Head Over Heels), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Jai'len Josey (Spongebob), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Noah J. Rickets (Frozen), and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture), with more to be announced at a later date.

The concert will give tribute to the soulful young singer and her acclaimed repertoire, including "Into You", "Break Free", "Tears Left to Cry", and "Thank U Next". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Ariana Grande began here illustrious career in 2008 starring in the Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown's musical 13. Her first album peaked atop the Billboard 200 and spawned her first top-ten single. Four albums, four EPs, and more than 40 singles later, she became the first solo artist to hold the top three spots on the Billboard 100 simultaneously. Time named Grande as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016 and 2019, and Billboard recognized her as the "Woman of the Year" in 2018.

Broadway Sings Ariana Grande, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Godspell, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this dynamic talent. Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, and most recently Adele. More information about the series, as well as the Unplugged spinoff at The Green Room 42, can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://www.sonyhall.com. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $35 or $20 with a student ID (at the door only). VIP tickets are also available for $65-$75. All seats are first come, first served. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





