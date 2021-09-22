Carolyn German Is Back In NYC With UNSOLICITED ADVICE at Don't Tell Mama

Carolyn German will bring her cabaret, Unsolicited Advice About Life, Love, and Practical Shoes, back to New York City for two performances, first on Saturday, November 6, at 9:30 at The Duplex, and then on Sunday, November 21, at 3pm at Don't Tell Mama.



Showcasing both her unique song-styling and her flair for comedy, Unsolicited Advice delightfully features German's own tunes, filled with her inimitable musical blend of hilarious moments and humble insights, and highlighting her comedic musical story-telling finesse that her audiences love. German is impeccably accompanied by Music Director Ian Herman, with Tereasa Payne on flute.

"With showwomanship for days and an exciting vocal instrument, Carolyn German is easily one of the most entertaining storytellers you're likely to catch in concert." Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld.com

Tickets for November 6 at 9:30pm at The Duplex are available for $20 at the door, or $15 in advance through PurplePass, (small ticketing fee applies) http://www.purplepass.com/german1106. Two-drink minimum. Doors open at 9pm. The Duplex is located at 61 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014.

Tickets for November 21 at 3pm at Don't Tell Mama are $20 ($15 for MAC members), and there is a two-drink minimum. Cash only. Doors open at 2:15pm for the 3pm show at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th Street, New York, NY. Reservations are strongly suggested, and can be made online at www.donttellmamanyc.com . Food menu available.

Carolyn German has been a performing-arts professional for over 35 years, with extensive credits as a vocalist, actor, director, producer, lyricist, composer, playwright, teaching artist, and consultant. In any of her intricately crafted cabarets, German is known for her ability to blend just the right combination of her own original compositions, broadway standards, little-known gems, and snappy parodies. Carolyn's work as a writer includes plays (Mosaic; Jo-fina the Funeral Parlor Hero; Burden of Justice:1863), musicals (Skyship; Nashville The Music City Musical; Roar), and screenplays (Ethel: The Ethel Rosenberg Story). She is an award-winning director and producer, including multiple recognitions for her TYA play The Story Builders (Best Director, Best New Work, and Best Production, from The Tennessean's Tennie Awards). Carolyn also is a Tennessee Performing Art Center Teaching Artist, and a Theater Craft Inc Project Coach. She is a founding member of the Spontaneous Comedy Company improv group. She is on the Faculty at the award-winning Nashville Jazz Workshop, teaching classes in Cabaret, Vocal Performance, and her much-loved "Improv Comedy for the Musical Artist".