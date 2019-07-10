Carole Demas and Sarah Rice Join Infinite Joy Cabaret Benefit for The Joyful Heart Foundation to End Domestic Violence

The Infinite Joy Cabaret Benefit features Carole Demas (original Sandy in Grease) and Sarah Rice (original Johanna in Sweeney Todd) alongside a talent-packed cast on Monday, July 15 at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama to help raise funds for The Joyful Heart Foundation to help stop domestic violence and sexual assault. The show is musically directed by multiple MAC and Bistro Award winning Tracy Stark.

Joining Carole and Sarah are cabaret and theater talents: Eve Eaton (Those Girls, MAC Award Winner), Meg Flather (MAC & Bistro Award Winner), Sean Harkness (Windham Hill Records [Sony/RCA/BMG], MAC & Bistro Award Winner), Becca Kidwell (MAC Award Nominee), Sue Matsuki (MAC & Julie Wilson Award Winner), Tanya Moberly (MAC & Bistro Award Winner), Erick Pinnick (A Christmas Carol, The Tin Pan Alley Rag), Sarah Rice (original Johanna in Sweeney Todd, Bistro Award Winner), Marcus Simeone (MAC & Bistro Award Winner), Lisa Viggiano (Bistro Award Winner, MAC Award Nominee), and Kristine Zbornik (MAC & Bistro Award Award Winner). All performers subject to availability.

Mariska Hargitay's (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) Joyful Heart Foundation strives to "transform society's response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, support survivors' healing, and end this violence forever." http://www.joyfulheartfoundation.org.

Infinite Joy: A Cabaret Benefit for The Joyful Heart Foundation, Monday, July 15 at 7pm, at Don't Tell Mama NYC, 343 W 46th Street, New York, NY). There is a $30 cover charge and 2 drink minimum. Don't Tell Mama is a CASH-ONLY room. For reservations, visit: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5399-infinite-joy-a-cabaret-benefit-for-the-joyful-heart-foundation-7-15-19 or call (212) 757-0788 (after 4pm).





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You