Carol Sue Will Return To The Stage At Don't Tell Mama Next Month

Performances are set for 10/31, 11/15 , and 12/10.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
10 Videos To Kick Off Linda Purl's THIS COULD BE THE START at The Green Room 42 Photo 3 Linda Purl Launches New Album September 11th
THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5th Photo 4 Bryce Edwards To Bring FRIVOLITY To Birdland

Carol Sue will return to the stage at Don't Tell Mama, 10/31, 11/15 , and 12/10, following her sold out show at the Green Room last fall.

She started singing on a DARE in her mid 70's and never looked back. From there it has been a total commitment to entertain, tell stories and sing the songs related to her own truth now at 88 years old.

She is a storyteller; writes her own dialogue, chooses the songs to fit her dialogue, as well as the choreography, but not without her show's director, Mr. Lennie Watts. The stage will be filled with six musicians including a tap dancer. She will cover songs by George Gershwin, Frank Sinatra , Julie London, Judy Garland, Frankie Valli, Billie Holiday, Ellas Fitzgerald, Amy Winehouse, Doris Day and Jimmy Durante amongst others. She will also introduce her first written song.

Carol Sue has performed at the Green Room, Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, Pangea, Sapphire Restaurant as well as countless open mics and private shows.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Cheyenne Jackson Checks All The Boxes Photo
Cheyenne Jackson Checks All The Boxes

This was one of the special ones, and there are three chances left to see Cheyenne.

2
Cast Set for VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY at The Green Room 42 Photo
Cast Set for VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY at The Green Room 42

Get to know the talented cast bringing the true story of the heroic Jewish resistance fighters from the Vilna ghetto to life in VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY. Don't miss this vibrant production at Green Room 42 in New York City.

3
54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON to Take Place This Month at 54 Below Photo
54 SINGS SCHMIGADOON to Take Place This Month at 54 Below

54 Below will preset a special one-night-only event, '54 Sings Schmigadoon,' taking place on September 28th at 9:30pm. 

4
Mamie Parris to Present SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE at The Green Room 42 Photo
Mamie Parris to Present SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Mamie Parris, star of Broadway’s Cats, School of Rock and more, in “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride”. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SIX

Recommended For You