Carol Sue Will Return To The Stage At Don't Tell Mama Next Month

Carol Sue will return to the stage at Don't Tell Mama, 10/31, 11/15 , and 12/10, following her sold out show at the Green Room last fall.

She started singing on a DARE in her mid 70's and never looked back. From there it has been a total commitment to entertain, tell stories and sing the songs related to her own truth now at 88 years old.

She is a storyteller; writes her own dialogue, chooses the songs to fit her dialogue, as well as the choreography, but not without her show's director, Mr. Lennie Watts. The stage will be filled with six musicians including a tap dancer. She will cover songs by George Gershwin, Frank Sinatra , Julie London, Judy Garland, Frankie Valli, Billie Holiday, Ellas Fitzgerald, Amy Winehouse, Doris Day and Jimmy Durante amongst others. She will also introduce her first written song.

Carol Sue has performed at the Green Room, Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, Pangea, Sapphire Restaurant as well as countless open mics and private shows.