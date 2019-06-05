Canada Day With Joshua Stackhouse Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below presents Canada Day with Joshua Stackhouse. Have you been thinking about Canada a little more than usual these days? Enviously envisioning its gorgeous landscape, its low crime rates, its free healthcare, and its all-around #woke-ness? Have you looked at the calendar to see Canada Day looming ever closer - knowing that the glorious holiday will only amplify these feelings of deep longing? (Psst!...Canada Day is July 1st!) Don't you worry! The nice folks at Feinstein's/54 Below are looking out for you (kinda like how the Canadian government actually looks out for its citizens)!

Joshua Stackhouse will once again bring his Canadian celebration to Broadway's favorite basement for the second consecutive year. Featuring special guests, awful puns, and maybe even a mascot, the evening is sure to evoke the syrup-obsessed, hockey-loving, over-apologetic Canadian alter-ego within us all. The evening will feature Kathryn Allison (Aladdin), Jordan Bell (The Stratford Festival), Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys), Cassie Nadeau (Saturday Night Live band, Full Bodied Sound), Amy Rivard (Celtic Woman, Riverdance), Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera, Bedbugs!!!), and Dana Schaaf (Matchmaker, Matchmaker I'(M) Willing to Settle!). The band will consist of Will Hack, Hidayat Honari, Brian Shaw, and Scott Still.

Canada Day with Joshua Stackhouse plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 1st. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Joshua is a musical theatre songwriter who has appeared at Birdland, Don't Tell Mama, and Feinstein's/54 Below. His music has been performed around the world, from Italy to Japan to Australia. For the past year he has been honing his craft under the tutelage of Andrew Lippa ("Writer's Bloc" workshop) and Michael John LaChiusa ("InTune" workshop).





