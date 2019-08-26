Caissie Levy, Andy Mientus, and More Slated for Fall Lineup at Feinstein's at the Nikko

Today, Feinstein's at the Nikko announced an exciting lineup of artists who will take the stage at San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub this fall. Additional artists will be announced at a later date. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now by visiting www.feinsteinssf.com or calling 866-663-1063. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Frances Ruffelle - Frances Ruffelle Live(s) In New York...in San Francisco!

SEPTEMBER 27 & 28, 2019

TICKETS: $40-$80

DESCRIPTION/BIO: In this intimate evening, Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle-known for her iconic portrayal of 'Eponine' in the original cast of Les Misérables in London and on Broadway-turns cabaret upside down and "crushes it under her high heels" to create a refreshing new form of entertainment. Frances and her musical director Jude Obermueller will bring their hot band to California for the very first time in an award-winning, whip-smart show exposing the trials and tribulations of love, loss, and adventures from Paris to New York. Expect a French flavor with plenty of gauloises and a good claret. Frances Ruffelle Live(S) in New York...in San Francisco! is written by Frances Ruffelle and Gwyneth Herbert. This production is made possible by the generous support of Avion Law.

The Billie Holiday Project

OCTOBER 10, 2019

TICKETS: $35-$55

DESCRIPTION/BIO: The Billie Holiday Project, led by Stella Heath, celebrates the music of Lady Day! Shrouded in mystery, as she was draped in furs, Billie was quintessentially multi-faceted, possessing the sensitivity and ability to make the songs she sang as personal as if she was singing them softly in your own very ear. Featuring some of the Bay Area's finest Jazz musicians, The Billie Holiday Project evokes the electric and intimate feeling of experiencing Lady Day live in a 1930s jazz club. Drawing from some of Billie's most recorded tunes, including "Blue Moon," "Billie's Blues," "God Bless the Child," and "Strange Fruit," the evening is interspersed with the music and stories of Billie's life, and revives some of her earlier and lesser-known tunes. The Billie Holiday Project features Stella Heath, invoking the vocal stylings of Billie Holiday; Neil Fontano, piano virtuoso from Sonoma County; Jason Bellenkes on tenor saxophone and clarinet, and Trevor Kinsel on upright bass and cornet.

Andy Mientus Sings Joni Mitchell's "Ladies Of The Canyon"

OCTOBER 12 & 13, 2019

TICKETS: $35-$70

DESCRIPTION/BIO: This fall, Broadway and television star Andy Mientus (CW's "The Flash," NBC's "Smash," Spring Awakening, Les Misérables) will bring Joni Mitchell's iconic 1970 album, "Ladies of the Canyon," to life on-stage at Feinstein's at the Nikko. At 26 years old, Joni Mitchell wrote and recorded songs, drew album art, and hand wrote lyrics for the release of her third studio album, "Ladies of the Canyon," which Rolling Stone hailed as "an album of departures, overheard conversations and unquiet triumphs for this hymnal lady who mingles the random with the particular so effectively." Joined by music director Benjamin Rauhala, Mientus-currently making his London theatre debut in the acclaimed new musicalThe View Upstairs-will cover the album in full, stripping beloved songs such as "Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock," and "The Circle Game" down to find the hymns inside these unquiet triumphs.

OCTOBER 25-26, 2019

TICKETS: $60-$95

DESCRIPTION/BIO: Following a sold-out engagement in 2017, Caissie Levy-star of Broadway and the West End-will return to Feinstein's at the Nikko with her brand-new solo show. Currently starring on Broadway as 'Elsa' in the smash-hit musical, Frozen, Caissie will share songs and stories from throughout her celebrated career, including highlights from Wicked, Ghost, Hair, Les Misérables, and Rent, as well as a few surprises.

Top Shelf Classics Presents What's Going On - The Songs Of Marvin Gaye And Aretha Franklin

NOVEMBER 3, 2019

TICKETS: $30-$55

DESCRIPTION/BIO: Following a sold-out concert this past spring, the Bay Area's favorite makers of music and good-times, Top Shelf Classics!, returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with the debut of What's Going On-The Songs of Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin. Two of the all-time great artists from any genre, Top Shelf Classics! pays tribute to these two legendary artists, good friends, and inspiration to generations of singers, songwriters, and music-lovers around the world. Don't miss this all-new concert featuring some of your favorite songs by two giants of American music.





