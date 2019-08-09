This monthly cabaret / stand-up show is hosted by comedians Gus Constantellis and James Tison. A raucous evening of camp, glamour, and lashing out at high school bullies, the "Back-To-School" show will feature an all new lineup of gay, female, and gender non-conforming performers! Not a straight dude in sight!

Featuring: Jes Tom (Stand Up NY, featured in NowThis), Vanetta Schoefield (Harlem Comedy Festival) Jaye McBride (Comedy Cellar), Dylan Adler (NY Comedy Club, host of "Artiste" @ Club Cumming), Gus Constantellis (Broadway Comedy Club, writer for Nickelodeon) and James Tison (Broadway Comedy Club, Off-Broadway: safeword.) AND MORE

CUMMING CLEAN: "Back-To-School" Edition - Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street. September 5th. Doors @ 7, Show @ 8. 80 Minutes. Free admission!









