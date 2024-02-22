CIRQUE BELOW Comes to 54 Below in March

54 Below will present Cirque Below hosted by Lauren Elder (Sideshow, Hair) on March 28th, 2024. 54 Below celebrates the history of Circus on Broadway with a night of Broadway vocalists and Circus artistes from Pippin to Cirque du Soleil hosted by Sideshow’s Lauren Elder.

Come under the big top for a night of daredevil stunts, vocal fireworks, and astounding feats featuring Maria Wirries (Evan Hansen, Kinky Boots), Ambrose Martos (Cirque du Soleil, La Soirée), Ashley Wool (How To Dance On Ohio), Michael Karas (Flying Karamazov Brothers), Courtney Dease (Pippin), Ryan Kane (Speakeasy Magick), Emily Torres (Moonrise), Jordan Wolfe (Night Of The Living Dead!), Mizzaddy (Cirque De Lancey), with a special appearance by The Muse’s Angela Buccinni Butch and Yoni Kallai (Fuerza Bruta, Radio City). Lauren Elder (Sideshow, Hair) hosts the evening created by Anthony Logan Cole (Cirque De Lancey, Weimar Visions) and Musical Director Paulo C Perez (The Chocolate Sweatshop).

Cirque Below: A Celebration Of Circus On Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) March 28th, 2024. Cover charges are $40-$51. Premiums are $62-$84. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.