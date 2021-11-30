CHANSONS to be Presented by The TheaterMakers Studio

CHANSONS - Musical Cabaret about France & Life to be presented online live at The TheaterMakers Studio.

Join the live Reading and the Talkback at 5 pm - on the 30th of November 2021.

Chansons stands for 'Soul touching' stories about life and passionate songs from 'Ne me quitte pas' (Brel) to 'Milord' (Piaf). All sung and performed in 'Brilliant showmanship' by Stefanie Rummel and accompanied by Vignir Þór Stefánsson (piano).

Become part of the French way of living for one night without travelling and having a jetlag. It does not matter if you speak French or not. It's explained in English.

This 'Heart connecting performance' can inspire our own lives by looking at other cultures. Online and offline shows are performed in theaters and cabarets in Germany, Iceland, Finland, US. Stefanie Rummel has won several prizes in singing competitions. She can also be seen at festivals: Reykjavik Fringe, Festival, Lathi Fringe Festival (Finland), Edinburgh Fringe Festival and on CARTS on demand

For further questions: info@chansons.show

Website: www.chansons.show

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIEMZ020IrQ

You can register HERE!