CANDIED CAMERA LIVE! Comes To Red Eye NYC This April

Candied Camera LIVE! takes the stage live at Red Eye on April 27th, created by Nora Burns and Adam Pivirotto, directed and edited by Adam Pivirotto, and choreographed by Robin Carrigan

Candied Camera LIVE! Is a celebration of Nora Burns “legendary” (her word) early 90's public access show. Filmed in a makeshift TV studio that doubled as a sex club, and watched by tens of people who happened to be awake at 3am on a Tuesday, Candied Camera joined the pantheon of fabled cable shows by Andy Warhol, Robin Byrd, Al Goldstein and Mrs Mouth.

To mark the show's 30th Anniversary and jump on the 1990's nostalgia bandwagon, Burns is bringing back her “iconic” (her word) cable show for a four night only extravaganza complete with a potpourri of original clips, documentary footage, special guests, forced appearances, legendary performances, celebrity cameos, vintage pornography and, of course, go-go dancers.

Featuring Chuck Blasius, Kevin Herzog, David Ilku, Ricky Roman, Royston Scott, Fiona St James, Richard Waits , plus surprise celebrity cameos!

Candied Camera LIVE! Is a tongue-in chic variety show (think The Comeback meets Spinal Tap) with guests, monologues, a multi media mix of video clips and, of course, go-go boys. Directed and edited by Adam Pivirotto, and choreographed by Robin Carrigan (the team behind The Village! A Disco Musical)TIX AT REDEYETICKETS.COM