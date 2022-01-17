CABARET CONVERSATIONS With Michael Kirk Lane at 92Y Announces Guest Lineup For Upcoming Episodes

THE 92Y SCHOOL OF MUSIC ANNOUNCES NEW GUESTS FOR CABARET CONVERSATIONS

The 92Y School of Music announces new guests for their popular interview series, Cabaret Conversations, now in its second year. Previous speakers in the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-nominated series have included Chita Rivera , Lillias White, and Joe Iconis. Each edition of Cabaret Conversations focuses on the guest's achievements, contributions to and work in the art form of Cabaret in New York City. Led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer, Michael Kirk Lane. Joining Lane, to start out 2022 are Sherry Eaker, Roy Sander, Adam Feldman, and Marta Sanders.

The 92Y School of Music will also be offering new sessions of their classes Cabaret History and Great Performances and Cabaret Performance: Connecting to Your Lyric , both of which are taught by Michael Kirk Lane. All three of these offerings are perfect for both practitioners and fans of the art form of cabaret.

Cabaret Conversations

Mondays, 7-8:30 pm ET; $20 each or subscribe to all three for $50. Register here: https://www.92y.org/class/cabaret-conversations

Jan 24, 2022: Sherry Eaker and Roy Sander of The Bistro Awards

Sherry Eaker has been producing the Bistro Awards, an award given to cabaret and jazz artists, since the awards' inception in 1985. The Bistro Awards are now entering its 37th year. She served as Editor in Chief of Back Stage, the performing arts trade paper, for over 30 years (1977-2008). She compiled and edited four editions of the Back Stage Handbook for Performing Artists, and compiled and edited the Cabaret Artists Handbook-Creating Your Own Act in Today's Liveliest Theater Setting. Sherry is a member of The National Theatre Conference and the American Theatre Critics Association, serves on the Board of the League of Professional Theatre Women, and is an advisor to the Women in the Arts & Media Coalition and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets.

Roy Sander has been covering cabaret and theatre for over thirty years. He's written reviews, features, and commentary for seven print publications, most notably Back Stage, and for CitySearch and BistroAwards.com on the Internet. He covered cabaret on New York Theatre Review on PBS TV, and cabaret and theatre on WLIM-FM radio. He was twice a guest instructor at the London School of Musical Theatre and chairman of the judges of the MetroStar Talent Challenge for the Competition's 10-year run. He first participated in selecting Bistro Award winners and putting on the annual Awards show in 1993; in 2013 he became the show's Associated Producer. He is Chairman of the Advisory Board of MAC.

Feb 28, 2022: Adam Feldman

Adam Feldman is the Theater and Dance Editor and chief theater critic for Time Out New York, where he has been a staff writer since 2003. He covers Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway theater, as well as cabaret and dance shows and other events of interest in New York City. He is the President of the New York Drama Critics' Circle, a position he has held since 2005.

Mar 28, 2022: Marta Sanders

Marta Sanders was in the original Broadway production of The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas. She is a graduate of The American Musical Academy, where she studied voice with the great Paul Gavert. She has been singing in cabarets and nightclubs in NYC and around the world ever since. Sanders has won the MAC and BISTRO Awards for "Outstanding Female Vocalist." In 2018 she won the BISTRO Award for "Consummate Cabaret Artistry." In 2019 Marta joined forces with Leanne Borghesi to create Showbroads, which debuted Upstairs at Birdland to sell out houses and rave reviews.

Cabaret History and Great Performances

Thursdays, 6:30-7:45 pm ET, February 3-24, $149; register here: https://www.92y.org/class/cabaret-history-and-great-performances

In four sessions, using video and audio recordings of influential performers throughout the decades - including Mabel Mercer, Bobby Short, Julie Wilson, Baby Jane Dexter, Nancy LaMott, and many more, the series will explore the history of the art form and where it is headed into the future

Cabaret Performance: Connecting to Your Lyric

Thursdays, 8-9:30 pm ET, February 3- March 4, $239; register here: https://www.92y.org/class/cabaret-performance

Students will bring in songs they are familiar with and work to find their unique and honest take on the lyrics and how to communicate their meaning and intention with an audience, whether in person or through a camera. This online class will culminate in a livestreamed performance.

ABOUT Michael Kirk Lane

Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, having most recently won the 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Male Musical Comedy Performer. Along with 3 previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for 11 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2018 for Best Show. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven."

Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane's experience managing two of the city's most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form.

As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from pre-school to retirement homes. In each class he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. "Art, Theatre, and Music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us."