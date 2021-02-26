Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brothers Rigano Are Back With The 8th Annual Ides Of March Extravaganza

The concert will be livestreamed from the Rigano Songbook youtube channel on March 15th.

Feb. 26, 2021  

Brothers and musical theatre songwriting duo David Rigano and Paul Rigano are back with a completely virtual 8th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza. After being canceled at the last minute due to last year's pandemic shutdown, The Rigano Songbook got right to work figuring out how to continue their popular concert series online.

The result is a filmed-from-home cocktail party filled with jokes, songs, and a few surprise guests. The concert will be livestreamed from the Rigano Songbook youtube channel on March 15th. More info on cast, tickets, and cocktail recipes to come!

For more information visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/RiganoSongbook


