Broadway's Next Hit Musical to Perform at Seth Rudetsky's 4th Annual Tony Awards Watch Party and Livestream

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will join Seth Rudetsky’s 4th Annual Tony Awards Party and Livestream on Sunday, June 16th at 6:15pm (EDT).

Seth Rudetsky hosts a LIVE watch party for the 77th Annual Tony Awards! Enter his “living room” to celebrate Broadway's best for the 4th year in a row. There are prizes, Tony voting ballots and more. Watch along with Seth Rudetsky and friends, and win prizes!

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will kick off the livestream at 6:15pm with a 10-minute performance. Then at 6:30pm, Act One begins, with BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL performing during the first two commercial breaks.

Shares RUDETSKY, “The stars of Broadway’s Next Hit Musical are so talented, so brave, so musical and ALWAYS so hilarious! Cannot WAIT to have them at my Tony Award Watch Party!”

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL cast members ROB SCHIFFMANN, George Luton, and MISSA THOMPSON will perform during RUDETSKY’s live broadcast.

Please note that you must have your own way of watching the Tony Awards Telecast on CBS from home to watch along with Seth. The livestream also has some special prize giveaways (Tickets to Broadway, Titanique, The Museum of Broadway, The Second City NYC, Seth's Book, and MORE)! The livestream begins at 6:30pm, and a link will be sent out to you 30 minutes prior to the start time. Visit this link to access the livestream.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will present “The Phony Awards,” the original improvised awards show, at 54 BELOW on Friday, July 12! Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, comedy and a ton of laughs. The audience then votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns this Phony Award winning song into a full-blown, improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, plot twists galore and songs that you will be humming for days.

Emceed by GREG TRIGGS with music direction by Gary Adler, this fully improvised performance on Friday, July 12 features Heidi Gleichauf, DEB RABBAI, ROB SCHIFFMANN, and PAT SWEARINGEN.

