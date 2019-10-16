Britain's Got Talent Star Brings Acclaimed Judy Garland Tribute To NYC, November 5

Britain's Got Talent singing sensation BECKY O'BRIEN performs the New York premiere of her show A GARLAND FOR JUDY on Tuesday, November 5 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. O'Brien performs her personal takes on some of Judy Garland's greatest songs, including The Man That Got Away, Get Happy, and Over the Rainbow. Showtime is at 7 PM. Tickets are $22 (with a $35 VIP ticket available), available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com or at 212-352-3101. There is a $20 food/drink minimum, with a full menu available.

Check out Becky's stunning Britain's Got Talent audition HERE.

BECKY O'BRIEN is arguably best remembered for bringing TV's harshest talent judge, Simon Cowell, to tears with her rendition of "Over The Rainbow." "Wow! I was not expecting that! You're voice is so amazing, so authentic, it was just so emotional.....This is the reason we make this show, is to find people like you!" (said Simon Cowell, of Becky's Performance)

Becky was raised in a Show Business Family, making her stage debut at the age of 2 years old. She worked hard throughout her younger years to learn the vocal, dance and acting skills she would need to make her dream of being on stage, a reality. In 2005 she starred alongside Judi Dench, Bob Hoskins, Christopher Guest and Will Young in the Pathe feature film "Mrs Henderson Presents." She and two of her sisters performed the title song for the film, "Babies of The Blitz" and went on to perform in Trafalgar Square with Will Young for the BBC VE Day Celebrations in a Star-studded line up, featuring Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Vera Lynn and Katherine Jenkins.

Becky has toured extensively across the globe with various shows including, The Songbook of Judy, Puttin on the Ritz, The Rat Pack and The Spirit of Broadway, to name but a few. She has also had the honour of performing at some wonderful venues including the Edinburgh Fringe, Disneyland Paris, Various Theatres from America to China....but possibly her favourite to date, The London Palladium.

Becky is also the Survivor Ambassador for the domestic abuse charity, Women's Aid UK. She has been involved in various campaigns, spoken in Parliament to help change the law for safe child contact, given talks at national conferences and appeared on ITV's This Morning and BBC's Victoria Derbeyshire to help raise awareness and make positive changes for victims and survivors alike.





