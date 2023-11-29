Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Branden & James to Return to The Green Room 42 With Virtuoso Cellist, Amanda Forsyth

The performance will take place on Saturday, December 9th.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room Photo 1 Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Two
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty - The Proficient Photo 3 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Five - The Visionary Photo 4 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Five

Branden & James to Return to The Green Room 42 With Virtuoso Cellist, Amanda Forsyth

Touring cello & vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES from America's Got Talent team up with Canadian virtuoso cellist, Amanda Forsyth, wife of violin legend, Pinchas Zukerman, for “Seasons of Love: A Holiday Celebration” at Green Room 42 in New York City. Local pianist & vocal coach to major operatic singers, Danny Zelibor, will join them on the keys. 

The trio of Branden James, James Clark & Amanda Forsyth met in their Upper Westside apartment building just before the pandemic. Branden was exercising in the building's gym, and Ms. Forsyth was showing her personal trainer what “cello posture” looked like. Branden approached her, and they struck up a conversation about their husbands both being string players. Having met one only one time before NYC shut down in March, 2020, the trio found themselves out of work during the pandemic with nothing but time on their hands. The three of them, along with Pinchas Zukerman became “best covid bubble buddies,” and spent most nights cooking dinner at each other's apartments. Amanda collaborated on several pieces in virtual concerts broadcast from Branden & James's apartment, and even lent her talent on a haunting home recording of “Going Home” based on Dvorak's New World Symphony which they released in July, 2020. 

Since then, Amanda has appeared in the duo's live residencies they play in Ogunquit, Maine, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Even Pinchas Zukerman has made a cameo on violin. “I've learned so much from Amanda as a cellist myself, “ says James Clark, the duo's musical director and cellist says. “She's been incredibly generous with her time and mentorship. Our musical relationship was truly born out of a deep, loving friendship.” 

Now, they'll appear together in several planned collaborative pieces at Green Room 42 in New York City on Saturday, December 9th for their show, “Seasons of Love: A Holiday Celebration.” The duo will also play the same show the night before at the Gay Club of New Hope, Pennsylvania at the New Hope Inn & Suites (formerly The RazzRoom). The show will include holiday favorites such as ‘O Holy Night', ‘Blanca Navidad' (White Christmas,) ‘O Come, O Come Emmanuel' written for two cellos, and some less obvious holiday songs, ‘My Grown Up Christmas List,' ‘Look For The Light' from Only Murders In The Building, and a timely arrangement of John Lennon's ‘Imagine.'Tickets to both shows can be purchased through their website at Click Here

 

Following the holiday season, BRANDEN & JAMES will return to Puerto Vallarta for their yearly residency before embarking on 23 dates in the midwest with guest vocalist Effie Passero from Postmodern Jukebox. Amanda Forsyth will continue her global touring with The Zukerman Trio, and several stints playing The Brahms Double Concerto alongside her husband, Pinchas Zukerman in Berlin, Spain and Switzerland amongst other places. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
SEX JOB THE MUSICAL is Coming to Caveat in December Photo
SEX JOB THE MUSICAL is Coming to Caveat in December

Discover the hilarious and empowering world of a financial dominatrix in Sex Job The Musical! Join Lane Kwederis as she takes you on a journey through her unconventional day job, featuring comedy, kinks, and even a crash course on financial domination.

2
Mamie Harris to Return to The Green Room 42 With SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL Photo
Mamie Harris to Return to The Green Room 42 With SURRENDER: AN ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER THRILL RIDE

THE GREEN ROOM 42 presents the return of Mamie Parris in 'SURRENDER: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride' for three encore shows.

3
Ben Fankhauser, Talia Suskauer And More Will Celebrate Hanukkah At 54 Below Photo
Ben Fankhauser, Talia Suskauer And More Will Celebrate Hanukkah At 54 Below

Join Ben Fankhauser, Talia Suskauer, and more at 54 Below as they celebrate Hanukkah with a festival of writers.

4
Queer Duo Always & Sheppard to Present ON AN OPEN FIRE At Laurie Beechman Theatre Photo
Queer Duo Always & Sheppard to Present ON AN OPEN FIRE At Laurie Beechman Theatre

Join Daphne Always and pianist James Sheppard for their annual holiday show, ON AN OPEN FIRE, at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Get ready for a bizarre cabaret filled with deranged cheer and a seething roast of the most wonderful time of the year. Don't miss this unique holiday experience!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SHUCKED
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
WICKED

Recommended For You