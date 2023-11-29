Branden & James to Return to The Green Room 42 With Virtuoso Cellist, Amanda Forsyth

Touring cello & vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES from America's Got Talent team up with Canadian virtuoso cellist, Amanda Forsyth, wife of violin legend, Pinchas Zukerman, for “Seasons of Love: A Holiday Celebration” at Green Room 42 in New York City. Local pianist & vocal coach to major operatic singers, Danny Zelibor, will join them on the keys.

The trio of Branden James, James Clark & Amanda Forsyth met in their Upper Westside apartment building just before the pandemic. Branden was exercising in the building's gym, and Ms. Forsyth was showing her personal trainer what “cello posture” looked like. Branden approached her, and they struck up a conversation about their husbands both being string players. Having met one only one time before NYC shut down in March, 2020, the trio found themselves out of work during the pandemic with nothing but time on their hands. The three of them, along with Pinchas Zukerman became “best covid bubble buddies,” and spent most nights cooking dinner at each other's apartments. Amanda collaborated on several pieces in virtual concerts broadcast from Branden & James's apartment, and even lent her talent on a haunting home recording of “Going Home” based on Dvorak's New World Symphony which they released in July, 2020.

Since then, Amanda has appeared in the duo's live residencies they play in Ogunquit, Maine, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Even Pinchas Zukerman has made a cameo on violin. “I've learned so much from Amanda as a cellist myself, “ says James Clark, the duo's musical director and cellist says. “She's been incredibly generous with her time and mentorship. Our musical relationship was truly born out of a deep, loving friendship.”

Now, they'll appear together in several planned collaborative pieces at Green Room 42 in New York City on Saturday, December 9th for their show, “Seasons of Love: A Holiday Celebration.” The duo will also play the same show the night before at the Gay Club of New Hope, Pennsylvania at the New Hope Inn & Suites (formerly The RazzRoom). The show will include holiday favorites such as ‘O Holy Night', ‘Blanca Navidad' (White Christmas,) ‘O Come, O Come Emmanuel' written for two cellos, and some less obvious holiday songs, ‘My Grown Up Christmas List,' ‘Look For The Light' from Only Murders In The Building, and a timely arrangement of John Lennon's ‘Imagine.'Tickets to both shows can be purchased through their website at Click Here.

Following the holiday season, BRANDEN & JAMES will return to Puerto Vallarta for their yearly residency before embarking on 23 dates in the midwest with guest vocalist Effie Passero from Postmodern Jukebox. Amanda Forsyth will continue her global touring with The Zukerman Trio, and several stints playing The Brahms Double Concerto alongside her husband, Pinchas Zukerman in Berlin, Spain and Switzerland amongst other places.