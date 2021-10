Bobby Cronin and Friends Perform in A LITTLE BIT OF BOBBY at the Green Room 42 Next Month

Award-winning composer and writer Bobby Cronin's music will be celebrated by Broadway stars at a concert containing songs from CONCRETE JUNGLE, MARY AND MAX THE MUSICAL and music from RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD. The event will be held at The Green Room 42 on Monday, November 8 at 7:00pm.

Joining Bobby will be Tony winner Shuler Hensley - The Music Man, Oklahoma; Jelani Remy - Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King; Devin Ilaw - Les Miserables, Miss Saigon; Lauren Elder - Mary and Max, Side Show; Deon Oliverio - Pose; Leana Rae Concepcion - (Radio City Christmas Spectacular); and Brooklyn Davey - Psykidz.

Joining the cast is an ensemble comprised of Roggi Chuquimarca, Jessi Clayton, Yassi Noubahar, Regene Odon, Kara Pizzolo, Noah Virgile, and Andrew R. Widger.

This concert includes an appearance by playwright Crystal Skillman and is under the musical direction of Yasuhiko (Yaz) Fukuoka. The evening is directed by Michael Mills and presented by DDM Productions https://www.ddmproductionsnyc.com

Concrete Jungle: Music, book, and lyrics by Bobby Cronin with additional material by Crystal Skillman. This musical romantic comedy is a modern take on Cyrano and exemplifies the complexities people find themselves in when dealing with career, diversity, technology, dreams and ambition, all while trying to be true to yourself while looking for love in the big city. The show is a heartfelt, relevant, and contemporary new American musical that celebrates love, explores gender identity, and challenges the idea of what it takes to be successful in this dizzying digital world.

Mary and Max the Musical: Music and lyrics by Bobby Cronin, book by Crystal Skillman. Adapted from the beloved 2011 Australian claymation film by Academy Award-winner Adam Elliot, Mary and Max melds a modern struggle between father and daughter with the story of two "weird and different" souls on two widely separated continents who, through the power of letter writing, become best friends. As the two worlds intertwine, the underlying story of Mary and Max is emotionally resonant and highly theatrical while exploring the ways we cope with life and with death. "And it may open a new musical era. Because what is offered here for eyes, ears and heart is a musical, but so atypically different, refreshingly modern - just authentic." - AU Kurier

Rain and Zoe Save the World: Authored by Crystal Skillman featuring music by Bobby Cronin. Two teenagers tackle twin disasters, climate change and coming of age, when they embark on an impulsive motorcycle journey to join a group of oil protesters on the East Coast. As they follow a major pipeline across the country, what began as two young environmentalists' longing to belong to something greater than themselves gives way to Rain and Zoe discovering that the true danger in this world might just be growing up. https://www.rainandzoe.com/

