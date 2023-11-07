Bob Ader to Present HARRY WHO? The Songs Of Harry Warren at Don't Tell Mama

Harry Warren was the most prolific and successful songwriter for the motion picture industry from the 1930s through the 1950s, yet, almost no one knows who he is. His songs garnered 11 Academy Award nominations and 3 Oscar wins. Bob Ader in this one man cabaret show uses his various talents of singing, tap dancing, dialects and impressions, etc. to tell the story of how so many of these hit songs got written and presents a profile of the life of this wonderful unknown songwriter of many of the most enduring hit songs in The Great American Song Book. You may not know the songwriter but you will definitely know the songs. Bob will be accompanied on piano by the extraordinary musical talents of Elliot Finkel. Musical arrangements by Salvatore Messano.

The show is directed by Marilyn Spanier who previously directed Bob in his one man autobiographical variety show, 60 Years In The Business., Performances are Saturday, December 9th at 8 PM and also on Sunday December 10th at 12:30PM. Both performances are at "Don't Tell Mama" at 343 West 46th Street, NYC.

$20 Cover and $20 two drink minimum. CASH ONLY.

You can make a reservation for the 8 PM Saturday December 9th performance at the following link:

Click Here

******************************

And you can make a reservation for the 12:30 PM Sunday, December 10th performance at the following link:

https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/7819-bob-ader-harry-who...