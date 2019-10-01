Bob Ader To Present 60 YEARS IN THE BUSINESS At Ripley Grier Studios

Bob Ader will be performing his one man musical variety show, 60 Years In The Business at 7pm on October 28th and 29th at Ripley Grier Studios, 305 West 38th Street, NYC, Studio 212 (2nd Floor).

Bob will be singing, tap dancing, doing impressions, and telling stories of his more than 60 Year career as a professional actor/performer. He will be talking about working with Lillian Gish and Colleen Dewhurst in the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway Drama, All The Way Home, meeting Eleanor Roosvelt who praise him for his performance in that show. Also, he will be talking about working with such luminaries as Jerry Lewis, Arthur Penn, Mike Nichols, Richard Rodgers, Steve Lawrence, Gabe Kaplan, and many others. he will also be featuring stories of working with Judy Garland and her children in December of 1967 in a show at Felt Forum of Madison Square Garden...and so much more!

The show is directed by Marilyn Spanier. Musical arrangements by Sal Messano, and Madeline Rubinstein playing piano.

Ticket reservations can be made at bomar1381@yahoo.com, or by calling 917-856-8306. Ticket prices are $15, or $10 with Equity or Sagaftra card.

Pictured: Bob Ader & Lillian Gish





