Birdland to Present The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio Celebrating Their New Jazz Album

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio in an album release concert for their new album Beautiful Moons Ago on Monday, May 6 at 7:00 PM. Stravelli, the acclaimed vocalist and songwriter, blends musical traditions with a modern, genre-bending sensibility. Beautiful Moons Ago, her fifth release, is her first to feature her trio with pianist Michael Kanan and bassist Pat O’Leary. Over twelve years of collaborating, the trio has developed a deep musical connection that allows for great spontaneity in their performances. Recorded at the legendary Rudy Van Gelder Studio, Beautiful Moons Ago mines the jazz and American Songbook repertoire to bring you rarely heard gems and one original, all performed with the trio’s joyously hard swinging style. The show has a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Gabrielle Stravelli pairs a jazz artist’s musicianship with an ability to interpret lyrics and connect with an audience, which has led to a richly varied career. She regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country's finest jazz clubs and performing arts centers and has headlined domestic and international jazz festivals including the 2021 and 2018 WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival in New Paltz, NY, the 2019 Providencia Jazz Festival in Santiago, Chile, the 2016 All That Jazz Festival in Eleuthera, Bahamas and the 2014 Maree Sonore Festival in Venice, Italy. As a US State Department “Jazz Ambassador,” she has performed and taught throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America. Dream Ago, her 2017 release which consists primarily of original material, received a 5-star review from Downbeat Magazine and her 2019 release Pick Up My Pieces: Gabrielle Stravelli Sings Willie Nelson was featured by noted music critic Will Friedwald in The Wall Street Journal and was honored with the 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio for the Beautiful Moons Ago album release concert on Monday, May 6 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.