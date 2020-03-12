Birdland to Play Reduced Schedule Due to COVID-19

Birdland Jazz Club has issued a statement regarding the COVID-19 Crisis:



"We at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are closely monitoring the city, state, and federal safety recommendations about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Our primary concern is for the safety of our artist-performers, customers, and staff.



We have implemented every possible measure to ensure a safe environment. These precautions include:



Sanitizing our venues by disinfecting all surfaces, restrooms, and kitchen areas before and after every performance throughout the evening, and overnight after we have closed.



Training and monitoring all employees for vigilant sanitary practices include personal washing, cleaning, and sanitary service techniques.



Closely monitoring the health of our staff and artist-performers, and enforcing a stay at home policy for any staff or performer feeling or exhibiting even the slightest symptoms.



Requesting that all of our customers observe the same sanitary and health monitoring practices.



Due to the unpredictable and developing nature of this crisis, we have cancelled some of our upcoming performances. However, we also feel a great responsibility, as part of NYC's culture and history, to make every effort to continue presenting a modified program of performances every evening, as long as it is safe to do so. If current ticket holders wish to cancel we will happily transfer tickets or give full credit for a future show when the crisis passes.



The arts and culture industry in NYC are not only important to our society but are also the source of employment for tens of thousands of artist-performers, staff, and service workers. "The Show Must Go On," is not only our credo but also our livelihood. By working together, safely, we will survive this crisis.



Sincerely,

Your Friends at Birdland"





