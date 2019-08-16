Birdland Presents The Charlie Parker Birthday Celebration And More Week Of August 26

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

August 26 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Klea Blackhurst "One of the Girls"

Singer/actress Klea Blackhurst turns her long association with one of Broadway's most esteemed composers, Jerry Herman, into a brand new solo show, "One Of The Girls." The show will focus attention on the powerful, loving and memorable women in Jerry's life...both real, like his dear mother Ruth and characters like Mame, Dolly Levi and Zaza.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 26 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 27 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Deonté L. Warrren at the Birdland Theater

Aladdin star Deonté L. Warren is known for singing soul, gospel, and contemporary music theatre with his powerful, expansive, fully immersive sound. In "A Simple Song," Deonté brings all the things we love about his sound to the worlds of jazz and legit music theatre, backed by music director Eric Fotre Leach on piano and featuring double bass, cello and percussion. "A Simple Song" will feature songs by Esperanza Spalding, Georgia Stitt, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim as well as songs made famous by Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and many more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 27-31 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Charlie Parker Birthday Celebration with Jeremy Pelt, Greg Osby, and more

Born August 29th, 1920, Charlie "Bird" Parker was one of the most influential and iconic artists in jazz history. As the central figure in the development of bebop in the 1940s Bird was a legendary figure in his own lifetime and was idolized by those who worked with him. For his celebration Birdland presents a group of jazz all-stars who can move seamlessly between classic and contemporary Bird-inspired material, including Jeremy Pelt (trumpet), Greg Osby (alto sax), Camille Thurman (voice), Helen Sung (piano), Lonnie Plaxico (bass), Billy Drummond (drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

August 27 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

August 28 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 28 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Greg Abate at the Birdland Theater

Greg Abate is a jazz saxophonist, flutist, composer who continues as an International Jazz/Recording Artist with 225 days a year touring the globe. He will be joined by Mike Longo (piano), Harvie S (bass) and Steve Johns (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 29 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Marialy Pacheco

Cuban pianist Marialy Pacheco can be considered as one of the most prominent rising stars of the Jazz piano, and is the only female pianist among current Cuban star pianists such as Chucho Valdes, Roberto Fonseca, Omar Sosa or Gonzalo Rubalcaba.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 29-31 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Birdography: Celebrating Charlie Parker with David DeJesus and Chris Smith

In the series Birdography, the life and music of jazz legends are thoughtfully curated through live performance. Each month Birdography celebrates a unique jazz icon and the all-star group of musicians immerses the audience in the artist's groundbreaking music. The August Birdography celebrates Charlie Parker with David DeJesus (alto saxophone), Chris Smith (drums), Donald Vega (piano) and Doug Weiss (bass).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 30 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 31 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 1 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The Duke Ellington Center Big Band

Birdland is proud to present The Duke Ellington Center Big Band: Sacred Sunday, the gospel According to Ellington with music from the Sacred Concert, My People and more.

All tickets $30-60, $10 food/drink minimum

September 1 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Natasha: A Tribute to Women Who Rock at the Birdland Theater

Natasha Nemergut has been the frontwoman of multiple rock groups over the span of fifteen years, performing both covers and original material. She will perform a tribute to women who rock with Vinny Valentino (guitar) and Michael O'Brien (bass).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 1 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 1 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com. For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080. Ticket prices will vary by performer. At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge. At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





