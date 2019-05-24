Birdland Presents Ravi Coltrane, Melissa Errico, and More Week Of June 3

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with Ravi Coltrane, Veronica Swift with Pasquale Grasso, Melissa Errico, and more!

June 3 (Monday) at 7:00PM

"Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret"

Due to popular demand, the Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce another concert reading of "Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret," written by Emmy-winner Joe Keenan. A bevy of theatrical luminaries will star, including Brad Oscar, Chip Zien, Richard Kind, Kristine Mengelkoch, Taylor Crousore, and Christine Pedi. "Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret" is an evening of classic show tunes all lethally rewritten for the age of Trump. This hilarious bouquet of parodies springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy-winning "Frasier" writer and novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star). The midterms brought us a Blue Wave, and we'll celebrate with laughter, fresh hope, and a raft of great show tunes you'll never hear the same way again.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 3 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Melissa Errico at the Birdland Theater

With a 5-piece band headed by Matt Baker, (including jazz trumpet rising star Benny Benack III), Melissa sings Gershwin, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Rodgers & Hart & more!

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 3 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 4 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Mark Nadler & Marta Sanders at the Birdland Theater

Join award-winning, internationally acclaimed cabaret power houses Mark Nadler and Marta Sanders for an evening of entertainment with a capital E! He plays the piano, sings and tap dances. She blows the roof off the place with her powerful voice. And both of them take the audience an emotional ride from belly laughs to tears to cheers!

All tickets $25-35, $10 food/drink minimum

June 4-8 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Ravi Coltrane

In the course of his three-decade career, critically acclaimed, GRAMMY nominated saxophonist, bandleader, and composer Ravi Coltrane has performed and recorded with jazz legends Elvin Jones, Terence Blanchard, Kenny Barron, Steve Coleman, McCoy Tyner, Jack DeJohnette, and many more. Born in Long Island, Ravi is the second son of jazz icons John Coltrane and Alice Coltrane. Alice Coltrane, was a significant influence on Ravi's spiritually-tinged style of jazz and it was Ravi who encouraged Alice, after a long hiatus, to return to performing and recording with "Translinear Light," before her passing in 2007.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 4 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

June 5 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 5 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Stephanie Nakasian with the Michael Kanan Trio at the Birdland Theater

Known as one of the world's leading jazz singers, Stephanie Nakasian will take you on a fantasy swing voyage, which transcends the Great Ladies of Song in both tribute and originality. Capturing hearts with her extensive repertoire, reaching from Jazz to Broadway, Stephanie creates an atmosphere of romance and excitement that will transport you to another place and time.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 6 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

David Bixler

In the Face of Chaos represents an artistic reemergence for alto saxophonist and composer David Bixler. A traumatic brain injury suffered by his youngest son necessitated a shift in Bixler's priorities for much of the last decade-a period in which his family devoted much of its energy to the circumstances of its youngest member. However, this past year Bixler made a conscious decision to re-enter the realm of creative music, but with a perspective gracefully changed and informed by his circumstances. In the Face of Chaos is his first recording in five years and showcases his newly formed band Bixler, Boccato, Cowherd, and Sturm. Joining him are Jon Cowherd (Piano), Ike Sturm (Bass) and Rogerio Boccato (Percussion).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 6-7 (Thursday-Friday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Veronica Swift at the Birdland Theater

Only in her mid-20s Veronica Swift is being recognized as one of the top young singers in jazz. The child of jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and the late bebop pianist Hod O'Brien, Veronica has already appeared at Lincoln Center, Telluride Jazz Festival, Blues Alley, The Jazz Cruise, and Birdland, performing with Jon Hendricks, Annie Ross, Esperanza Spalding, Joe Lovano, Bob Dorough, Paquito d'Rivera, and other established jazz artists. Joining her are Pasquale Grasso (Guitar) and Neal Miner (Bass)

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 7 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 8 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 8-9 (Saturday at 7:00PM and 9:45PM and Sunday at 7:00PM)

New York Old Friend featuring Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift and Nicholas King at the Birdland Theater

"New York Old Friend" is an unexpected new narrative about the relationship we have both with the City and with each other in the City. The show is a love letter to New York uniting us under one overall narrative with stories representing experiences throughout life such as love. loss, heartache, triumph and enjoyment you would have with an old friend.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 9 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Alexander Claffy

From birth, Alexander Claffy was raised in a musical household (his father is a pianist, his mother, a vocalist), and had many of his earliest lessons on bandstands in the heart of Philadelphia. As a teenager, Claffy was fortunate enough to find a mentor in many Philly natives, and has continued his study of the double bass with some of the world's finest musicians, including Ron Carter, Dwayne Burno and Orin O'Brien.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 9 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 9 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

