Birdland Presents Curtis Stigers with The Birdland Big Band and More Week of May 13

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with Curtis Stigers with The Birdland Big Band, Konrad Paszkudzki and Pasquale Grasso, Dr. Monty Alexander, and more!

May 13 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf More About the Melody: Rodgers & Co.

As part of her More About The Melody series, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf presents an evening celebrating the iconic music of Richard Rodgers, Mary Rodgers and Adam Guettel. Special guest host will be Tony award-winning music director, Ted Sperling, and the evening will feature performances by Broadway stars Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins, The Sound Of Music) and Elizabeth Stanley (On The Town, Company).

All tickets $35-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 13 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Amanda Brecker at the Birdland Theater

Amanda Brecker is a Brazilian/American singer-songwriter from New York City. She has recorded four albums to date, with each release reaching the top of the jazz charts in Japan. She was the #1 Best Selling Jazz Vocal artist (in 2008 and 2009), and won 2 Gold Disc Awards along with the Best New Talent Award, New Star International Prize by ADLIB and the New Star International Award by Swing Journal (all in Japan). Amanda Brecker released her fourth album entitled "Way to Be" exclusively for Japan, which is now available worldwide on iTunes, CDBaby and Spotify. The album is a blend of Brazilian/American contemporary pop music infused with percussive rhythms from different regions of Brazil.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 13 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 14 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Anais Reno at the Birdland Theater

Anaïs Reno is a 15-year-old singer, songwriter, who attends LaGuardia High School for Performing Arts, as a drama major. She began performing at the age of 8, and quickly was recognized as a unique talent, with an unusually soulful voice. As a recipient of the Recanati-Kaplan Scholarship Program at the 92nd Street Y, Anaïs studies voice with Sarah Tolar and piano with Peter Yarin. Her passion is the Great American Songbook, jazz and blues.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 14-18 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Curtis Stigers with The Birdland Big Band

Discovered by legendary record executive Clive Davis, Curtis Stigers debut album sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide on the strength of self-penned hit singles like "I Wonder Why," "You're All That Matters to Me," and "Never Saw a Miracle." A year later, Stigers cover of Nick Lowe's "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace Love and Understanding" for The Bodyguard Soundtrack sold over 40 million copies worldwide. Stigers continues to fulfill a promise made to a younger version of himself: a commitment to artistic growth, and to bringing new tunes to the Great American Songbook.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 14 (Tuesday) at 9:45PM

Roxy Coss at the Birdland Theater

The Roxy Coss Quintet is a New York-based modern jazz ensemble performing Coss' original compositions and arrangements. The Quintet features five of today's top young musicians from New York, including Alex Wintz on guitar, Miki Yamanaka on piano, Rick Rosato on bass and Jimmy Macbride on drums. The Roxy Coss Quintet has headlined nationally at many major venues and festivals, including the Newport, Earshot, and Ballard Jazz Festivals, the Appel Room for the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Awards, Jazz Standard, Jazz Showcase, and the Midwest Clinic "Music & Arts" Reception.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 15 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 15 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Allegra Levy at the Birdland Theater

Most jazz vocalists sing standards. Allegra Levy writes her own. From the plaintive title track of her boldly autobiographical debut album, LONELY CITY, to the haunting strains of her new CD, CITIES BETWEEN US, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter has penned a lyrical collection of harmonically adventurous-yet-familiar originals steeped in the tradition of the Great American Songbook.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 15-16 (Wednesday-Thursday) at 9:45PM

Konrad Paszkudzki and Pasquale Grasso at the Birdland Theater

Konrad Paszkudzki is an Australian-born, Polish-raised, and New York-residing jazz pianist with a remarkable status on American Airlines. In the last three years, he has recorded seven albums with the Konrad Paszkudzki Trio- the first ever Composers Songbook Series for Venus Records in Japan. Konrad will be joined at the Birdland Theatre by the world-renowned bebop genius of the jazz guitar, Pasquale Grasso, for an evening of swingin', soaring, drumless trio, Great American Standards, and a musical battle that will leave people mystified.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 16 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Alex Frondelli and Haeun Joo

Haeun Joo, a jazz pianist, singer, and composer from Busan, Korea. She majored in classical composition at Busan Art High school and she went to Howon University to study jazz. n her music, Haeun Joo explores music through complex harmony that develops and evolves melodically and logically in through composed forms. Alex Frondelli is a guitarist from Long Island, New York. He began playing guitar at the age of ten and began to pursue music seriously in high school once joining marching band. Alex strives to maintain his own musical voice and maintain taste, while still supporting the other musicians around him.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 16 (Thursday) at 7:00PM

Joan Ryan at the Birdland Theater

Joan Ryan, winner of BroadwayWorld's Top Cabaret Artist Award and star of the hit cult favorite Ruthless! is thrilled to bring her acclaimed one woman show Joan Ryan Live! to NYC after performing last year in concerts at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. Showcasing her fierce four-octave range and sharing stories both funny and poignant, audiences will be entertained and delighted with her exciting repertoire of songs from the worlds of Broadway and Pop Music, from Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Stephen Schwartz to Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell and Barbra Streisand. Ms. Ryan has performed her dynamic one-woman shows to rave reviews and sold-out crowds from coast-to-coast!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 17 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 17-18 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Dr. Monty Alexander at the Birdland Theater

In a career spanning six decades, pianist Monty Alexander has built a reputation for exploring and bridging the worlds of American jazz, popular song and the music of his native Jamaica, finding in each a sincere spirit of musical expression. As a leader, Monty has recorded over 60 albums to date, and has reinterpreted the music of a diverse collection of his favorite artists including Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, and Bob Marley.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 18 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Jay Leonhart

Combining the skills of an old school entertainer and virtuoso jazz man, bassist, vocalist and composer Jay Leonhart has been a fixture of the New York scene for over forty years.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 19 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra

GRAMMY-nominated arranger, trombonist and award-winning vocalist Pete McGuinness leads his 17-piece jazz orchestra celebrating the release of its third CD for Summit Records "Along For The Ride". The band is full of long-time respected NYC jazz musicians and will present works by Pete that appear on the band's new recording, including creative takes on such well-known classic songs as "You Must Believe In Spring" and "Put On A Happy Face".

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 19 (Sunday) at 7:30PM

Myriam Phiro at the Birdland Theater

Myriam Phiro guides you through the decadent world of Edith Piaf using her timeless songs to retell the life of this iconic performer who've inspired her so much in becoming an artist. Accompanied by her Jazz trio, she recreates the brothels, circuses and nightclubs that created the great Piaf we all know. The performance lasts 60-70 minutes.

May 20 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com





