Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater Announce Thrilling November 2022 Lineup

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this November with a full slate of nightly performances!

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch The Django Reinhardt NY Festival, Nicole Zuraitis, Alexis Cole, Jeff Harnar, Peter Cincotti, Susan Mack, The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra Directed by David DeJesus, The Hot Sardines, Benny Benack III and Steven Feifke Holiday Show, Maddie Baillo, Ken Peplowski Quartet "Hidden Treasures: Ken's American Songbook," City Rhythm Orchestra Christmas Show, Natalie Douglas, Paloma, and Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez.

Birdland Theater will present Mingus Orchestra, Mingus Dynasty, Christian Holder, Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes, Frank Catalano Quartet, Andy Farber Quintet, Tawanda and the Dave Kikoski Trio, Wendy Moten, Troy Roberts Quartet, Jinjoo Yoo Quartet, Sheila Jordan Trio, Scotty Townsend, and Kate Baker: Tribute to Vic Juris Release Celebration.

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, Loston Harris Duo ft. Gianluca Renzi, Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com

November 1-6 (Tuesday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (M/1-3); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (M/4-6)

Birdland Jazz Club

Django Reinhardt NY Festival "A Family Affair"

Gypsy Jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt's unmistakable sound has made him an icon for an unlikely range of luminaries from Carlos Santana to Eric Clapton to Jimi Hendrix to Willie Nelson. What began as a tribute performance at Birdland in 1999 has developed into the annual Django Reinhardt NY Festival, now in its 23rd year. In that time, the Django Festival All-Stars have become a brilliantly cohesive group, performing at top concert halls and festivals around the world. Led by guitarist Samson Schmitt-the oldest son of the Schmitt family of Gypsy jazz musicians from the Lorraine region of France-the group features violinist Pierre Blanchard, accordionist Ludovic Beier, guitarist Michael Harris & bassist Antonio Licusati. In this week of performances, Schmitt will, for the first time ever, bring his daughters-8 year-old Stenli and 17 year-old Stefi-to sing and play guitar with him.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 3 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Mingus Orchestra

Celebrating the music of its founder Sue Mingus's late husband, this 10-piece ensemble-the sister group to both the larger Mingus Big Band and smaller Mingus Dynasty-explores lesser known works by the great bassist/composer with unconventional orchestrations and fiery imagination. For decades, the Orchestra, Big Band, and Dynasty held a famed weekly residency in New York City until the COVID-19 pandemic put them on pause. This performance marks the public re-entrance of the Orchestra, and it is bound to knock the socks off of the audience. Charles Mingus was known for powerful bass playing, his groundbreaking compositions of visionary genius, and his openness to the individual personalities of the members of his groups. The Mingus Orchestra continues this legacy with a cast of New York's most inventive, accomplished jazz musicians. Sue Mingus passed in September; this will be a special performance that surely honors her legacy, too.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 4-6 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Mingus Dynasty

The original legacy band of Charles Mingus, organized by his wife-Sue Mingus, who sadly passed in September-in 1979, the Mingus Dynasty is a 7-piece ensemble dedicated to exploring Mingus's work, including 300 compositions he left unplayed at the time of his death. For decades, the Mingus Dynasty alternated with its two sister ensembles, Mingus Big Band and Mingus Orchestra, at a famed weekly residency in New York City until the COVID-19 pandemic put them on pause. But they are now back in action, and Birdland Theater will host a weekend of Dynasty performances this November. One of New York's premier long-term rotating-member groups, the band is comprised of some of the city's most accomplished jazz veterans.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 5 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Nicole Zuraitis

A Grammy-nominated musician, powerhouse vocalist, and New York-based bandleader, Nicole Zuraitis continues to establish herself as an undeniable force in the modern jazz landscape of both NYC and beyond. Nicole is the premier vocalist for both the Birdland Big Band and the Dan Pugach Nonet; her co-produced collaboration "Oil on Water: How Love Begins" with bassist Christian McBride is set to release in 2023. Nicole's touring ensemble, Generations Of Her: Women Songwriters and Lyricists of the Last 100 Years, has played to sold-out houses in NYC and around the country. As a recording artist, Nicole has released four albums as leader, including 2020's All Wandering Hearts on Dot Time Records. In 2019, Nicole was nominated for a Grammy alongside her husband, renowned drummer and bandleader Dan Pugach, for their arrangement and performance of Dolly Parton's "Jolene." Nicole is the recipient of several awards for her work, including the New York City Songwriting Competition Coffee Music Project (2016); the Herb Alpert ASCAP Young Composer Award (2014); the Gold Medal, Ben Tucker Jazz Award, People's Choice; and the Johnny Mercer Award. In 2015, Nicole was the second runner-up in the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Don't miss this great voice!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 6 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Alexis Cole is a jazz vocalist with fantastic command, an infectious style, a love for her audiences and a deep gratitude to the master jazz singers. Cole's impressive career has seen her as the vocalist-for 7 years-for the United States Army Big Band. After leaving the service in 2016, her work has blossomed: she has performed at The Carlyle, Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Blue Note; and she has been featured as a soloist with the Boston Pops and Detroit Symphony. Her latest recording, November 2021's Sky Blossom: Songs From My Tour of Duty, features her with a modern big band, singing such classics as "Pure Imagination," "Joy Spring," "How Long Has This Been Goin' On," and "Across the Universe." Cole is not to be passed up; she is a real talent.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 7 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jeff Harnar salutes Emmy, Grammy, Tony-winning songwriter Cy Coleman in his award-winning, critically acclaimed show "A Collective Cy." Expect to hear familiar standards like "The Best Is Yet to Come," "Witchcraft," "Hey, Look Me Over," "When in Rome," as well as surprises from Coleman's six-decade career that included Broadway hits like Sweet Charity. Alex Rybeck conducts The Rhythm of Life Quartet and the show is directed by Sara Louise Lazarus. Harnar is an award-winning cabaret, concert and recording artist. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. Jeff's televised PBS concerts include "The 1959 Broadway Songbook" with music director Alex Rybeck and "American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim" co-starring KT Sullivan. Jeff has won multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards and The Noël Coward Foundation Cabaret Award.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 7 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Christian Holder: "Dreams and Inspiration"

Christian Holder enjoyed a successful13-year career as a leading dancer with the Joffrey Ballet and has worked with most of the major choreographers of the 20th century, including Jerome Robbins and Agnes deMille. Christian has also designed costumes for ballet companies in America and Europe, and for celebrities Ann Reinking, Phylicia Rashad, and Tina Turner. Christian's solo singing career took center stage seven years ago in London and has consistently gained accolades and momentum. His new show, with trio accompaniment, focuses on some of the situations and artists that have influenced him by igniting creative sparks in his theatrical life's journey. "Dreams and Inspiration" will celebrate composers including Cole Porter, Sondheim, Goldenberg and Bergman, Rodgers and Hart, Jobim, Annie Lennox, Al Green, Ellington, and more. There will also be a tribute to Josephine Baker, a family friend of both Christian's father, artist/dancer Boscoe Holder and uncle, actor/dancer Geoffrey Holder. A special appearance will be made by Donna McKechnie

$30 cover / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 8-12 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/8-10); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/11-12) - Birdland Jazz Club

88 keys, a bench and a mic: give those things to Peter Cincotti and he can take you anywhere. The singer and pianist is a sensation: with a vibrant and emotional delivery, his songs have touched audiences' hearts in the world's most prestigious venues, from Carnegie Hall to L'Olympia in Paris. He has collaborated with artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli to David Guetta; been featured in blockbuster films such as Spiderman 2; and just recently appeared as himself in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series House Of Cards. With music that spans both piano jazz and pop stylings, Cincotti-who holds the record for the youngest artist ever to reach #1 on the Billboard jazz charts-never fails to give the audience a thrilling performance.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 10 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes

Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes play "old music for the young at heart," and it's a sight to behold. Offering an exuberant mix of ragtime, early jazz, blues, and country classics, Maybell (the talented Lauren Sansaricq) and crew transport audiences to a different time, but in their expert hands, the music feels as fresh as ever. Vocalist/washboardist Sansaricq's lovely connection with pianist Charlie Judkins-called a "genius piano player" by the Syncopated Times-radiates an infectious energy. Their toe-tapping romps will leave audiences smiling. Brian Nalepka (bass and tuba) and Andy Stein (saxophone) round out the group, which was recently featured on NPR's "Person Place Thing" with Randy Cohen. Don't miss this delightful night!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 11-13 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Catalano Quartet

Possessing a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano's famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, John Legend, and others. The only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school, Catalano signed with Delmark Records at age 18 and hasn't let up since. His 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. His connection to Birdland runs deep: in fact, Catalano, who serves as the Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, inspired the Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Get ready for three nights-worth of mighty performances by his quartet.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 13 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra Directed by David DeJesus

Comprised of the top student musicians in SUNY Purchase's Conservatory of Music, this exciting large ensemble performs styles from all across Latin America, rendering the worlds of mambo, cha-cha, danzon, festejo, porro, and more with youthful verve. Director David DeJesus, a fixture on both jazz and Latin music scenes, will guide the orchestra as they bring to life the many flavors of Latin Jazz on the Birdland stage.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 14 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Susan Mack - "Yesterdays"

Following her recent sold-out performances, Susan Mack returns to debut "Yesterdays," a new show with a diverse, uplifting and timeless set of beloved standards. The night will feature Tedd Firth (musical director/piano), David Finck (bass), Eric Halvorson (drums), and special guest Benny Benack III. Special direction by Lina Koutrakos. Susan performs selections from the Great American Songbook, including jazz standards and a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. Composers include Jerome Kern, Duke Ellington, Chick Corea, and The Beatles. After a career in finance, she is thrilled to be back on stage. Susan was nominated for Best Female Vocalist for the 2022 MAC Awards. Her 2018 debut show, "Nobody Else But Me," directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, was also nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Debut. Over the years, Susan has brought her unique combination of jazz and cabaret singing to performance venues around the country including New York's most well-known clubs and Carnegie Hall.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 14 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Andy Farber Quintet

Born into an artistic family, mentored early by legends of jazz music, and later the student of prolific jazz composers and arrangers, Andy Farber has been on the radar and rarefied shortlist of such musical legends as Wynton Marsalis, Shirley Horn, B.B. King, Ray Charles, and others since his early 20s. Farber's star-studded career has included years as saxophonist and arranger for vocal icon Jon Hendricks, frequent commissions from Marsalis's Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, a two-year run with his own big band at Birdland, and a long-time position teaching jazz composition and arranging at The Juilliard School in New York City. He brings an elegant, tough-swinging quintet to Birdland for one night.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 15-19 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/15-17); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/18-19) - Birdland Jazz Club

The Hot Sardines

Stars of the trad-jazz world, The Hot Sardines bring early jazz into the modern day. With their love of classic jazz-jazz that feeds the heart and soul-bandleader Evan Palazzo, lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol and a New York-based ensemble have brought their music across the globe for years. Their brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano melodies, smooth vocals and love for audience engagement earned them the respect of Downbeat Magazine, who called the group "one of the most delightfully energetic bands on New York's 'hot' music scene." The Hot Sardines have released five records since 2011 to critical acclaim. "Everything in our DNA is about connecting with the audience," says Bougerol. Make sure not to miss this exciting night!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 17 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Tawanda and the Dave Kikoski Trio

Winning the 2020 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition was just the beginning for Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim. This unique singer is now a Resonance Records recording artist, whose new album "Smile" drops October 28th of this year. Tawanda bridges the gaps between artists such as Sam Mangwana, Angelique Kidjo, Hugh Masekela, Vivaldi, Carole King, and James Taylor. This melange of influences lends Tawanda a sound and direction all her own. Now based in Los Angeles, Tawanda plays Birdland Theater for one night with the amazing Dave Kikoski-a legend of the modern jazz scene and collaborator of Roy Haynes, Kenny Garrett, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Michael Brecker, John Scofield, and others-and his trio.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 18-20 (Friday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Wendy Moten

After her sold out debut at Birdland in May, Wendy Moten will return for six shows. Material will range from songs by Richard Whiting and hits from the Queen of Soul, to Tammy Wynette standards and Vince Gill's "I Still Believe In You," which she recently performed on CMT'S "Giants" series honoring Gill. Moten is known as an exceptional, adaptable singer, a pure musical spirit, and a bridge from Memphis to Nashville and the rest of the world. Respected in the music business as a consummate professional for years, the wider public discovered her talent and charm during her remarkable run on NBC's "The Voice" in 2021. She turned all four judges chairs during her blind audition and ended up as a finalist. A native of Memphis, Wendy sang Pop/R&B on a major label in the 90's, then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She has recorded duets with Michael McDonald, Julio Iglesias, Kirk Whalum, Peabo Bryson, Vince Gill, Keb' Mo,' Buddy Guy, Paul Brown, John Oates, and others. She has performed as a solo artist on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and recently with Blake Shelton. Wendy is a member of the Grammy-winning Texas swing band, The Time Jumpers and has been the featured artist at the Country Music Hall of Fame Musicians Spotlight series. She will be joined by Andy Ezrin on piano, David M. Santos on bass, Graham Hawthorne on drums, and Paul Livant on guitar.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 20 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Benny Benack III and Steven Feifke Holiday Show

This dynamic duo, comprised of two young musicians at the height of their still early careers, brings the holiday cheer through swinging jazz music. Their 2019 joint release, Season's Swingin' Greetings, features pianist Feifke-called "masterful" by JAZZIZ-and trumpeter/crooner Benack-trumpet finalist in the 2014 Thelonious Monk Competition and runner-up in the 2021 Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition-raucously celebrating various year-end holidays. From classics like "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and "The Dreidel Song" all the way to the tongue-in-cheek original "My Girlfriend Is An Elf," Season's Swinging Greetings is an upbeat good time. Benack and Feifke followed up the success of the record with their holiday performance at Birdland in 2021, spreading good tidings through snappy tunes and fun-loving music. Join them for their second annual Holiday Show at the Jazz Club.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 21 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Maddie Baillio's musical story is scored by an eclectic array of songs, all re-imagined and orchestrated by Broadway music director, Brian Nash. From the original classic orchestration of "Over the Rainbow" to Billie Eilish's "My Future," Maddie strives to surprise the listener at every turn, all in the service of lyric-driven storytelling. Maddie Baillio most recently starred in the Amazon film Cinderella opposite Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. Maddie burst onto the scene as Tracy Turnblad in NBC's "Hairspray LIVE!" after beating out over 1,000 aspirants for the role. She also starred in the Netflix film Dumplin' opposite Jennifer Aniston. As a vocalist, Maddie has performed at such venues as The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 21 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Troy Roberts Quartet

2x Grammy-nominee Troy Roberts celebrates the release of Nations United, his 14th album as a leader and the 4th album by his band NU-JIVE. A native of Perth, Australia, Roberts came to prominence nearly fifteen years ago as a semi-finalist in the 2008 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition. Since then, he has received 3 DownBeat SM Jazz Soloist Awards, 2 Grammy nominations, and toured the globe with Jeff "Tain" Watts, Joey DeFrancesco, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, Christian McBride, Sammy Figueroa, Dave Douglas, Orrin Evans and Kurt Elling-among others. With NU-JIVE, Roberts creates jazz fusion worlds with deeply funky pockets, long form pieces, sensational shout-choruses and spectacular improvised explorations. The title of the new recording, "Nations United," refers to the fact that the band hails from countries such as the U.S., Australia, Venezuela, India, the U.K., France, Ireland, and Portugal-and also that the music itself touches Indian classical, West African, Venezuelan merengue, gospel, jazz, and 20th century classical. Accompanied by Tim Jago (guitar), Silvano Monasterios (keys), Eric England (electric bass), and Dave Chiverton (drums), Roberts will celebrate his new release-and you should celebrate with him!!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 22-26 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/22-24); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/25-26) - Birdland Jazz Club

Ken Peplowski Quartet "Hidden Treasures: Ken's American Songbook"

Named by the BBC as "arguably the greatest living jazz clarinetist," the masterful Ken Peplowski presents "Hidden Treasures," a celebration of oft-forgotten gems in the Great American Songbook. With a stellar band featuring Glenn Zaleski (piano), Peter Washington (bass), and Willie Jones III (drums), Peplowski vows there will be "No repeats! Every set will feature a completely different song list!" In the dexterous hands of Peplowski and his friends, such diverse and obscure material is sure to turn into masterpieces of collective swinging exploration.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 24 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Jinjoo Yoo Quartet

A dynamic performer with a unique voice, Jinjoo Yoo is a jazz pianist, composer, and arranger hailing from Seoul, South Korea. Based in New York, she collaborates on a number of projects with peers as well as leading her own group. As a leader and sideperson, she has toured and performed internationally, including in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and South Korea. Selected as a finalist in the Baku Piano Competition (2017) and as a semi-finalist in both the Virtual 7 Club Contest (2019) and the D.C. Jazz Contest (2020). For this special performance at Birdland Theater, Yoo will present her recent compositions and arrangements dedicated to her jazz heroes: Mary Lou Williams, Nat King Cole, Clarence Profit, Barry Harris, Jimmy Rowles, Bud Powell, and Thelonious Monk.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 25-27 (Friday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (11/25); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/26-27) - Birdland Theater

Sheila Jordan Trio

Sheila Jordan stands as one of America's last living great jazz vocalists. After moving to New York in 1951, she befriended Charlie Parker; married Parker's pianist, Duke Jordan; studied with Lennie Tristano and Charles Mingus; and performed regularly with jazz royalty. Jordan was raised in poverty in Pennsylvania's coal-mining country, and she faced threats and violence as a white woman for working predominantly with black musicians. But her talent and love for the music allowed her to work with the top proponents of bebop and beyond. The 1970s saw Jordan venturing into innovative, adventurous musical forms with the likes of Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, and Bob Moses; in subsequent decades, she put forth 15 more records as a leader. Amazingly, in 2021, after a brilliant life in music, a lost album-which is now known to be her true first venture as a leader-was unearthed and finally released. The record, Come Love, precedes what was long considered Jordan's debut, Portrait of Sheila. Now-at 94 years young-Jordan continues to appear on major stages. This November, she brings her dazzling energy to Birdland, gracing us for three nights with her trio.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 27 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

City Rhythm Orchestra Christmas Show

Led by Pete Spina and Nick Vallerio, the City Rhythm Orchestra has performed swinging classics for the last three and a half decades. After seven tours of Italy, five albums, and performances in every major American hotel, country club and music venue along the East Coast, City Rhythm has developed a name for itself as a powerhouse ensemble that brings-true to their motto-"Great Music and Great Fun" wherever they go. Their last recording, entitled Vibrant Tones, featured the (very recently passed) Hammond B3 organ master Joey DeFrancesco and made Jazzweek's Top 50 CDs for 2005. City Rhythm does not disappoint: come get into the swing of things with their Christmas extravaganza!

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 28 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas - "To Lena: A Tribute to the Lady and Her Music"

Natalie, her music director Mark Hartman, and band will breathe life into this celebration of the incomparable Lena Horne. For almost seventy years the sophisticated lady graced the world stage with poise, dignity, humor, talent, brains and trailblazing style. Natalie and Mark will revisit the eras, the milestones and the music in an evening of Arlen, Ellington, Porter, and Strayhorn, featuring tunes like "Can't Help Loving That Man," "I Love To Love," "From This Moment On," "Believe in Yourself" and of course, "Stormy Weather." Thirteen-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs winner Natalie Douglas has been called "a true force of nature" by Clive Davis of The Times (UK). She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, The Town Hall, Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Pheasantry in London, and at her NYC home club, Birdland where her award-winning "Tributes" monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) ran from Summer 2017 thru January 2020. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award-winning Human Heart.

$35 tables / $25 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

November 28 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Scott Townsend / Thirsty Burlington

Celebrity Cher impersonator Scott Townsend AKA Thirsty Burlington will perform one night only. In a career spanning more than twenty years, Townsend is regarded as one of the finest celebrity impersonators. From his signature Cher to Judy Garland and Michael Jackson, Scott raises the bar when it comes to taking an audience on a fantastical ride of music and comedy. Scott morphs from his own legendary drag character "Thirsty Burlington" into these iconic celebrities, creating an illusion so alluring that it fuses the emotions of lust, joy and sympathy. Scott's live vocals are second to none. Scott began performing as a teen appearing on local television talent shows and starring in countless school productions. In his twenties he discovered an instinctive ability to impersonate Cher like no one else. Over the past twenty years, Scott has wowed audiences throughout the United States. In 1998, Scott relocated to Provincetown, MA, where he writes his own material and continually hones his product to keep it fresh and current. In 2016,Scott caught the attention of Thin Edge Films a production company based in Catskill, NY who produced a film based on his life called "Thirsty," which garnered wins on the film festival circuit. "I've seen a lot of performers do Cher, but I've never seen anyone do Cher better than Thirsty," says Bob Mackie. "You do me better than I do me!," raves Cher herself.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 29 (Tuesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Paloma

Hard to believe when hearing her powerful and moving singing, but Paloma Dineli Chesky, or as she prefers, simply Paloma, is 15 years old. Despite her youth, her vocal maturity is astonishing. Singing, playing piano and composing from a very early age, for several years she has performed her own compositions with the New York Philharmonic, has been guest artist with Jazz at Lincoln Center, and has held solo concerts at leading NYC venues. On "Soul on Soul," her second album, she demonstrates the breadth of her repertoire, reaching back into the gospel, blues and soul traditions performing the songs of Robert Johnson, Reverend Gary Davis, James Brown and Bob Dylan.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 30-December 3 (Wednesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/30-12/1); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (12/2-3) - Birdland Jazz Club

Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez

In April of 2020, Kurt Elling and Danilo Perez-each widely considered one of the foremost practitioners of their craft-released Secrets Are the Best Stories, a duo recording of impressionistic poetic explorations for voice and piano. The album received the GRAMMY award for Best Jazz Vocal Recording. Now, the duo performs for 4 nights at Birdland, playing the music from this groundbreaking recording. Elling is the winner of 3 Prix du Jazz Vocal (France), 2 German Echo Awards, 2 Dutch Edison Awards, and is a 15x GRAMMY nominee. Perez is a 3x GRAMMY winner and 6x nominee, the pianist in Wayne Shorter's famed contemporary quartet, and an innovative stylist combining his Panamanian roots with a nearly endless list of pianistic and musical influences.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 30 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Kate Baker: Tribute to Vic Juris Release Celebration

Vocalist Kate Baker is set to release an emotional new recording this October 7th. A duo album with her late husband, the guitar giant Vic Juris, who passed December 31st, 2019, Return To Shore is a tender document of their loving musical relationship. The accomplished vocalist Baker has performed across the world at the Euro-Meet Jazz Festival, Carini Jazz Festival, Pergine Spettacolo Jazz Festival, Berkshire Jazz Festival, Tarrytown Jazz Festival, JVC Jazz Festival, OSPAC Jazz Festival, the Blue Note, Birdland, Trumpets and Visiones. She has collaborated with masters Claudio Roditi, Norman Simmons, Harvie S, Houston Persons, Richie Cole, Dick Oatts, Dave Stryker, Daduka de Fonseca and many others. Catch this special celebration of her new album and tribute to the life of her husband, featuring guitarist Paul Bollenback.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:



November 7, 14, 21, 28 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Tuesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Loston Harris possesses a voice like the great big band singers and the consummate pianism of a Wynton Kelly or a Tommy Flanagan. This combination of outgoing performance and exuberant technical mastery is rare, but Harris has it in spades-and at Birdland, accompanied by the brilliant Gianluca Renzi on bass, Loston will bring his one-two punch to the stage for two swinging sets. His life in jazz has included tutelage with some of the music's greatest masters. He studied with Marsalis family patriarch, the pianist Ellis, on recommendation by the great Harry Connick Jr. after participating in the first Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in Washington, D.C. Indeed it was Marsalis who was responsible for Harris's decision to shift from his first instrument-drums-to piano. An artist with these three perspectives-rhythm of the drums, harmony of the piano, and melody of the voice-can only wow an audience.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 1, 8, 15 (Tuesdays except 11/22 and 11/29) 8:30 PM- Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 22, 29 (Tuesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks at their 7-week Tuesday night residency at the Birdland Theater. Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 2, 9, 16, 23 (Wednesdays except 11/30) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests: Vinny Raniolo and Pasquale Grasso (guitars, 11/2), Olli Soikkeli (guitar, 11/9), Tessa Lark (violin, 11/16), Bill Charlap (piano, 11/23).

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 4, 11, 18, 25 (Fridays) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 12, 19, 26 (Saturdays except 11/5) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 13, 20, 27 (Sundays except 11/6) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum