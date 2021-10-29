Birdland Announces Jazz Programming from November 1 - November 14

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced its upcoming jazz programming, running November 1 - November 14.



Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Bill Charlap Duets with Houston Person, Jon Faddis, Chris Potter, and Ron Carter, The U.S. Army Blues, Peter Cincotti and Jihye Lee Big Band. Regular events include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Ensemble.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, catch performances by Mike Clark Quartet, Ben Allison Quartet, Ashley Pezzotti Trio and Alon Yavnai Trio.



Also at Birdland Theater November 11-13 is a tribute to the late Frank Kimbrough presented by Newvelle Records. Artists performing include: Scott Robinson, Ron Horton, Elan Mehler, Tony Scher, Jeffrey Hirshfield, Donny McCaslin, Steve Wilson, Gary Versace, Martin Wind, Billy Drummond, Ted Nash, Steve Cardenas, Ben Allison and Matt Wilson.

Get full details here:

November 1 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Mike Clark Quartet

One of the world's most beloved drummers, Mike Clark made rhythm history with the late bassist Paul Jackson in Herbie Hancock's 1970s Headhunters band, where their funky innovations twisted the sound of the times into fresh new permutations. Clark's own bands emphasize hard-driving, progressive swing rhythms; his current quartet includes the brilliant saxophonist Jaleel Shaw, veteran pianist Jon Davis, and his long-time compatriot Leon Lee Dorsey on bass. Ever-searching, Clark continues to record extensively; recent work includes his new album, Mike Drop, on Sunnyside Records; records with NEA Jazz Master Eddie Henderson; and albums with Antonio Farao, Michael Wolff, and many others.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum





November 2-6 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7 & 9:30 PM (11/2-4);

8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/5-6) - Birdland Jazz Club

Bill Charlap Duets with Houston Person, Jon Faddis, Chris Potter, and Ron Carter

11/2: Bill Charlap and Houston Person

11/3: Bill Charlap and Jon Faddis

11/4: Bill Charlap and Chris Potter

11/5-6: Bill Charlap and Ron Carter

A thoughtful, pristine voice on the piano, Bill Charlap has collaborated for the last several decades with jazz's leading artists. While his working trio (with drum and bass stars Kenny Washington and Peter Washington) has earned him years of accolades, he also shines as a duet performer. Whether with the late Tony Bennett; the venerable Wynton Marsalis; bass legend Christian McBride; his wife, pianist Renee Rosnes; Birdland-mainstay bassist Sean Smith; or, still yet, his mother, the famed vocalist Sandy Stewart; Charlap makes a sensitive yet formidable musical partner. For this engagement of duets at Birdland Jazz Club, he invites four jazz legends to converse. And while Charlap has a history performing with saxophonist Houston Person and trumpeter Jon Faddis, the concerts with Chris Potter and Ron Carter will be these duos' first ever shows together. Don't miss these intimate sets of music!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum





November 3 (Wednesday) 5:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum





November 3 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

One of the world's most exciting jazz guitarists for the last 25 years, Frank Vignola's virtuosity and pan-stylistic expertise has led to work with such stars as Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Tommy Emmanuel, and the Boston and New York Pops. This November and December, Vignola will take charge at Birdland every Wednesday (with two exceptions) for a night of brilliant guitar playing. Accompanied by his versatile and masterful quartet featuring Jimmy Bruno (guitar), Peter Washington (bass), and Vince Cherico (drums), he will invite special guests each evening: on November 3rd, Ken F. Smith and Gene Bertoncini will join; on the 10th, James Chirillo; and on the 24th, Matt Munisteri and Roni Ben-Hur. Guitar and music lovers will delight!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum





November 4-6 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (11/4); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/5-6) - Birdland Theater

Ben Allison Quartet "Moments Inside" Release Celebration

A forward-thinker both composer and bassist, Ben Allison has spent over 30 years developing a unique and fresh artistic vision for the times. His efforts have made him the recipient of several awards, including the North Sea Jazz Festival's Bird Award (2005) and Downbeat's prestigious distinction of Rising Star Bassist (2005, 2006, 2007). His projects, which bring to life folksy sonic landscapes for improvisational play, are original, spacious explorations that cross genres and create visceral moods. At Birdland, Allison celebrates the release of his new album, Moments Inside, which features two guitarists-Steve Cardenas and Chico Pinheiro-as well as the talented Alan Mednard on drums.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum





November 5 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum





November 7 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The U.S. Army Blues

The U.S. Army Blues, part of the United States Army Band "Pershing's Own," is the premier jazz ensemble of the US Army. After informal beginnings in 1970, this 18-piece ensemble became an official element of the Army Band in 1972. The Army Blues strive to fulfill their mission through public concerts, educational outreach, and the preservation of the tradition of America's unique art form: jazz.

Free admission + $20 food/drink minimum





November 7 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

The tradition continues. Pianist, composer, and leader of "the first family of Afro-Latin Jazz," (New York Times) Arturo O'Farrill, continues a weekly Sunday night Birdland residency that started over 20 years ago. The Afro-Latin Octet features pared down, appropriately socially-distanced, version of the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra performing a program of original compositions and arrangements of Afro-Latin Jazz standards contributed by the band members. His new album on Blue Note, ...dreaming in lions..., is out now.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum





November 7 (Sunday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ashley Pezzotti Trio

A singer who represents the jazz vocal tradition with the elegance, rhythmic sense, and joy of her predecessors, Ashley Pezzotti is a new and exciting voice emerging from the New York jazz scene. Born in Queens, this 25-year-old released her debut in 2019, a sparkling collection of songs that highlights her robust voice, swinging drive, and interpretive ability in both English and Spanish. Pezzotti's contributions to Wynton Marsalis's 2020 The Ever Fonky Lowdown, her work with piano virtuoso Joey Alexander, and her appearances with country sensation Keith Urban make the beginning of this singer's career a very promising one. She brings a swinging trio to Birdland.

$30 table / $ 20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum



November 9-13 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/9-11); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/12-13) - Birdland Jazz Club

Peter Cincotti

88 keys, a bench and a mic: give those things to Peter Cincotti and he can take you anywhere. The singer and pianist is a sensation: with a vibrant and emotional delivery, his songs have touched audiences' hearts in the world's most prestigious venues, from Carnegie Hall to L'Olympia in Paris. He has collaborated with artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli to David Guetta; been featured in blockbuster films such as Spiderman 2; and just recently appeared as himself in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series House Of Cards. With music that spans both piano jazz and pop stylings, Cincotti-who holds the record for the youngest artist ever to reach #1 on the Billboard jazz charts-never fails to give the audience a thrilling performance.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 10 (Wednesday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum





November 10 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

One of the world's most exciting jazz guitarists for the last 25 years, Frank Vignola's virtuosity and pan-stylistic expertise has led to work with such stars as Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Tommy Emmanuel, and the Boston and New York Pops. This November and December, Vignola will take charge at Birdland every Wednesday (with two exceptions) for a night of brilliant guitar playing. Accompanied by his versatile and masterful quartet featuring Jimmy Bruno (guitar), Peter Washington (bass), and Vince Cherico (drums), he will invite special guests each evening: on November 3rd, Ken F. Smith and Gene Bertoncini will join; on the 10th, James Chirillo; and on the 24th, Matt Munisteri and Roni Ben-Hur. Guitar and music lovers will delight!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 11-13 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (11/11); 7:00 & 9:30PM (11/12-13) - Birdland Theater

Newvelle Records Presents a Tribute to Frank Kimbrough

Frank Kimbrough was beloved as one of his generation's most impressive, humble, and unique artists. Serving for over 25 years as the sole pianist in the legendary Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Kimbrough's commitment to music was so reverential, and his spirit so giving, that-even if he never saw public stardom-he earned the unending respect of his peers. After his sudden passing this past year, some of his closest musical partners have come together to pay tribute to this amazing musician. Newvelle Records Presents a Tribute to Frank Kimbrough featuring three groups comprised of many of his greatest friends. With the help of special surprise guests each night, they will perform his compositions. For those who knew Frank, and for those who didn't, this will surely be a special evening.

Nov 11 @ 8:30pm: Scott Robinson (reeds) Ron Horton (trumpet) Elan Mehler (piano) Tony Scherr (bass) Jeffrey Hirshfield (drums)

Nov 12 @ 7pm & 9:30pm: Donny McCaslin (tenor sax) Steve Wilson (reeds) Gary Versace (piano) Martin Wind (bass) Billy Drummond (drums)

Nov 13 @ 7pm & 9:30pm: Ted Nash (reeds) Steve Cardenas (guitar) Ben Allison (bass) Matt Wilson (drums)

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



November 12 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



November 14 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jihye Lee Big Band

The winner of BMI Foundation's Charlie Parker Jazz Composition Prize, Jihye Lee has a wild imagination which guides her in weaving lyrical melodies throughout her evocative arrangements. Indeed, arranging icon Jim McNeely praises her writing for the "exciting chances" that it takes. A rising voice in large ensemble music, Lee has written for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Carnegie Hall's NYO Jazz. Originally from South Korea, her work breaks traditional boundaries for the genre and fits into no easy boxes. Her 2017 album April responded to a 2014 ferry boat tragedy off the shores of Korea; and with her 2021 record Daring Mind, Lee paints portraits of her New York life. Daring Mind has received worldwide acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, NPR, Jazzwise, Jazz Times and more. Her ensemble performs for one special night at Birdland.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



November 14 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

The tradition continues. Pianist, composer, and leader of "the first family of Afro-Latin Jazz," (New York Times) Arturo O'Farrill, continues a weekly Sunday night Birdland residency that started over 20 years ago. The Afro-Latin Octet features pared down, appropriately socially-distanced, version of the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra performing a program of original compositions and arrangements of Afro-Latin Jazz standards contributed by the band members. His new album on Blue Note, ...dreaming in lions..., is out now.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum





November 14 (Sunday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Alon Yavnai Trio

Pianist Alon Yavnai's music tells stories. His debut album, 2001's Yaunai: D.S. Al Coda, features a sextet with wry, twisting writing filled with lush space. 2004's Picture This saw Yavnai creating lyrical explorations for trio; his most recent-2008's Travel Notes-offered, again in trio format, desert portraits that recalled his Israeli heritage with percussionist Jamey Haddad and Israeli bassist Omer Avital. Yavnai, an exceptional pianist, is the winner of the Great American Jazz Piano Competition and a GRAMMY Award-winner for his work with Paquito D'Rivera. With an expansive mind for sound and composition, it is a wonder what adventure Yavnai will bring his audience on for this engagement at Birdland.

$30 table / $20 bar minimum + $20 food/drink minimum