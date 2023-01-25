Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Billy Mitchell Premieres I'M FINE at The Green Room 42 in February

The performance is at 7:00 PM on Friday, February 3.

Jan. 25, 2023  
Villain: DeBlanks creator, Billy Mitchell, premiers solo show "I'm Fine" at The Green Room 42.

After more than 2 decades of "rehearsal," Billy will return to the stage at The Green Room 42, with the incomparable support of music director Tracy Stark. With a Stephen King sense of humor and a Phyllis Diller sense of style, Billy will apply his unique interpretation to pop songs, American standards, and a couple of showtunes, threaded together with harrowing tales of adolescence, reflection, and coincidence... and much of it will be true. But don't worry about him - he's fine.

A lifelong performer, writer, director, and maze-maker, Billy has decided that fear is his new comfort food. He has performed nationally, regionally, locally, and privately - including the first NYC revival of "Assassins" at the Provincetown Playhouse, and a command performance of "Jacques Brel is Alive and Well..." for the Belgian Ambassador - and then he got a day job. Since then, he has directed & written all around New York & New Jersey, hosted and sang for benefits, fundraisers, and long car rides. In addition to other projects, audiences across the U.S. and the U.K. have enjoyed his fill-in-the-blanks whodunnit, "Villain: DeBlanks."

Billy Mitchell: I'm Fine will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Friday, February 3. Cover charge ($19-$40) includes $10 credit to be used inside the venue, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.




