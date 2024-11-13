Ben Jones and Laurence Hobgood Come to Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present acclaimed vocalist Ben Jones and Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer and arranger Laurence Hobgood on Monday, December 9 at 7:00 PM. These two powerhouse talents will share the stage for a unique duo performance that celebrates their shared love of music ranging across the Great American Songbook, Broadway, pop, classical and prog rock. Both Jones and Hobgood are proud alumni of the University of Illinois, where their musical journeys began. Their shared backgrounds and passions ignite a thrilling musical chemistry, infusing every song with vibrant, innovative interpretations. The show will feature songs by Herb Ellis, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stevie Wonder, Adam Guettel, Carole King, and more. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Ben Jones is an award-winning actor, singer, comedian, and storyteller who has performed leading roles in over 20 productions, including Show Boat, The Soldier’s Tale, The Pajama Game, Tommy, Chicago, and Sweeney Todd. He trained in acting, dance and music at the University of Illinois before completing graduate studies at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. As a soloist, Ben has shared the stage with Rita Moreno, Michael Tilson Thomas, Frederica von Stade, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard, and the Bang on a Can All-Stars. His versatile voice has been featured on “A Prairie Home Companion,” on video games including “Halo” and “Civilization,” and on Carnegie Hall’s Voices of Hope Festival. With his one-man shows, Ben has headlined at clubs around the globe including Birdland (New York), 54 Below (New York), The Pheasantry (London), Chat Noir (Oslo), The Blue Strawberry (St. Louis), Hey Nonny (Chicago), Catalina Jazz Club (Los Angeles), Feinstein's at the Nikko (San Francisco), and the Parker Jazz Club (Austin). @benjonessinger and benjonessinger.com

Laurence Hobgood is a Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer, educator and Yamaha Artist known for his innovative approach to jazz arranging. A versatile creator, Laurence seamlessly blends the worlds of jazz, classical, and contemporary music, creating a unique and captivating sound. Perhaps best known for his 20-year collaboration with vocalist Kurt Elling, Laurence has released multiple acclaimed albums of his own, including his trio recording, Honor Thy Fathers, and the celebrated septet project, tesseterra, featuring his trio and string quartet, which reimagines classic songs through a jazz lens. Hobgood has recorded and performed with jazz luminaries such as Charlie Haden, Ernie Watts, Regina Carter, Stefon Harris, Jon Hendricks, and John Pattitucci, and has appeared at prestigious venues worldwide, from Carnegie Hall and the White House to the Sydney Opera House. His work has been featured on NPR’s “Jazz Night in America” and in Jazz Times Magazine. laurencehobgood.com

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Ben Jones and Laurence Hobgood on Monday, December 9 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

Comments