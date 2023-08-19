Ben Crawford, Elisa Galindez, and More to Play 54 Below This Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit Click Here for more information.

Elisa Galindez: EVERYTHING I KNOW – AUGUST 21 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Multi-hyphenate artist Elisa Galindez (Powerline Road, Queen Anne: A New Musical) returns to 54 Below with an encore of her solo concert, Everything I Know!

After nearly walking away from her life of being an artist, Elisa Galindez steps back into the spotlight in this love letter to the ancestors that came before her, honoring the village who helped guide her back to purpose with selections from Sondheim, Webber, Streisand, and beyond. Joined by director Jillian Carucci, music director Drew Wutke, and an exquisite, kickass NYC band, Elisa Galindez is sure to take you on a journey through joy, laughter, and her thrilling, unique story.

Featuring Shadia Fairuz, Ángel Lozada, Grace McCarney, Alexis Richelle, and Marilyn Vigil-Harris.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

POP STARS BECOME BROADWAY BABIES, FEAT. Lauren Weintraub, THEO KANDEL, JILLIAN DAWN & MORE – AUGUST 22 AT 7PM

We're all just theater kids at heart! Join some of the music industry's hottest rising pop stars as they take a break from the road to sing songs from their favorite musicals in Broadway's Living Room. Featuring songs from musicals like Les Misérables, Waitress, and Annie, this will be a night to watch your favorite rising pop stars step out of their comfort zone and into the spotlight. All they need is you, a tube of greasepaint, and a follow spot!

Featuring Lauren Weintraub, Theo Kandel, Bella DeNapoli, Gillian Jackson Han, and Jillian Dawn.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ZELDA THE MUSICAL: IN CONCERT – AUGUST 22 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable evening featuring the songs of the West End musical Zelda, a glamorous musical about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald and her husband F. Scott Fitzgerald presented for the first time ever in New York by way of 18-year-old director and producer Sammy Jungwirth.

Experience Grammy award winning composers Les Reed and Roger Cook's sweeping score with an incredible cast! Don't miss this concert version of a production that TheatreBloom called “a once-in-a-lifetime experience not to be missed.”

Featuring Bella Comotto, Ava Corelli, Tatiana Dalton, Hannah Elliott, Darren McDonnell, Rachel Thomas, and Rob Tucker.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE YOUR OWN ENDING: THE SONGBOOK OF Jay Falzone AND Trent Jeffords – AUGUST 23 AT 7PM

When life doesn't go your way, write your own ending! An evening of nonstop milestones and modulations from the song book of Jay Falzone and Trent Jeffords including selections from their current and future projects. From belting, to baseball, to allusions to full frontal nudity! Even if you start in the key “hell no” you're one rewrite away from “hell yes!” at this writing teams debut cabaret!

Featuring Thomas Delgado, Arjun Dhawan, Aneesa Folds, Maria Habeeb, Trey Harrington, Troy Iwata, Gabriella Mancuso, and Lily Talevski.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS P!NK – AUGUST 23 AT 9:30PM

P!nk will not appear at this performance.

“Raise Your Glass” with us for one night only as 54 Below celebrates one of the world's biggest pop icons: P!nk. Known for her angsty performances and rebellious voice since her rise to fame in the 2000's, P!nk has gained the status of pop royalty, selling over 135 million records worldwide. Winner of three Grammy Awards and known as one of the world's best female artists, she has become a trailblazer to women in the pop genre. Join us for the evening of covers of both iconic songs and recent music from her 20 year career, with hits like “So What,” “Just Give Me A Reason,” “What About Us,” “Trustfall,” and much more.

Featuring Savanna Ausdemore, Sophie Belkin, Taylor Bera, Jamishay Cammann, Ruby Doran, Luke Ferrari, Elsa Keefe, Sarah Lepre, Eric May Liu, Haiden Pederson, Mickey Skinner, Madelyn Whitehead, Madison Willett, and Jeanna Young.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ben Crawford: SONGS I LIKE TO SING THAT I HOPE YOU'LL LIKE TO HEAR – AUGUST 24-26 AT 7PM

The performance on Aug 26 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Join Ben Crawford with music director, arranger, and song man John Coyne as they perform…well, songs that Ben likes to sing!

Hailing from Tucson, AZ, Ben has a career spanning over 15 years in the theatre. Some of his notable Broadway roles include Mr. Salt in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Big Bully Don Price in Big Fish, understudying both Valjean and Javert in Les Misérables, and playing the titular roles in Shrek the Musical and Phantom of the Opera.

Imagine Ben in the car taking his kids to summer activities- “what would he sing?” Imagine Ben in a quiet home all to himself- “what's he gonna rock out to?” Imagine Ben in the shower (not like that!) “what's his shower repertoire?” Featuring songs from Sondheim, Alan Menken, Lerner and Lowe, Hall & Oates, and Gareth Donkin to name a few, no musical style is off limits in this cabaret, except maybe polka, but only because he doesn't know any.

$65 cover charge ($73 with fees). $105-$110 premium seating ($117-$122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WONDERTWINS: BILLY AND BOBBY MCCLAIN – TO HIP HOP WITH LOVE – AUGUST 24 AT 9:30PM

“Absolutely beautiful, strong, powerful, and electric…made for Broadway.”

– Former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre Executive Director Judith Jamison

“[The Wondertwins] dance in the same spirit as the great brothers of dance before them.”

-Maurice Hines

Billy and Bobby McClain, the award-winning duo street dance pioneers from Boston also known as The Wondertwins, are bringing a very special show to 54 Below!

To Hip Hop With Love is a show that represents Billy and Bobby's childhood and adulthood love of Hip Hop, in a musical journey and celebration. Join us for a visual extravaganza as we travel like a pinball machine, dancing to an eclectic mix of Hip Hop and popular music. By bridging together Hip Hop music, musicals, and TV show sound bytes with movement, audiences will travel through the eras of the Cotton Club to Broadway to Vegas, all ending in Love.

The Wondertwins have headlined at Jacob's Pillow “Unreal Hip Hop” & Inside/Out Dance Festival, Brooklyn Dance Fest, Rochester University, Southern Vermont, Dance Festival, Colby College, Nyc Town Hall, UraGano Italy, Concepto Vimen México, TedX Boston, Celebration Barn, Detroit Jazz Festival, David White's Tap The Yard, DanceNOW Boston, DanceNOW NYC Joe's Pub, Dixon Place, Cape Dance Festival, Boardwalk Arena, ICA Boston, The Dance Hall, The Music Hall Loft and The Lincoln Center. They are also six-time winners of Showtime at The Apollo Theater and have performed a record 16 appearances on the Apollo stage.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Postmodern Jukebox, FEAT. AMY Jennafer Newberry & MORE! – AUGUST 25 AT 9:30PM

Let 54 Below transport you to a 1920s jazz club where Broadway's best sing the songs you know and love, but with a speakeasy twist.

One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part “'Saturday Night Live' for singers,” 54 celebrates the music of Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox show as they take you to an unforgettable trip back in time that makes pop music history.

Hosted by Mikayla Petrilla and featuring jazz covers of both contemporary pop chart-toppers like “Toxic,” “Baby One More Time,” “Blank Space,” “Creep,” “Seven Nation Army,” “Umbrella,” and much more, as well as songs from the musicals that made the careers of the performers on stage. Stage management by Sarah Hooper.

Featuring Marley Armstrong, Victoria Bost, Berlin Charles, Phoenix Goodman, Amy Jo Jackson, Sam Mellina, Claire McConnell, Jennafer Newberry, Bex Odorisio, Moana Poyer, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, and Kelsey Senteio.

Joined by Eli Hershiser on saxophone.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – AUGUST 26 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Musical direction by Ron Abel.

The performance on August 26 will feature Liz Lark Brown, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DIANA, THE MUSICAL – AUGUST 27 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable evening with The People's Princess in celebration of the Razzie-nominated musical Diana. Come to “The Main Event” and experience “Pretty, Pretty Girl,” “The Dress,” “Miss You Most on Sundays,” “Him and Her (and Him and Her),” and many more from the Joe DiPietro-David Bryan score like never before!

This concert is produced and directed by Katie Royse Ginther and Izy Taylor of Kitchen Sink Theatre Company in collaboration with Jake Sinsky. Music direction by Jake Sinsky.

Featuring Kitty Baker, Teddy Calvin, Juan Castro, Zach DePaolo, Ozzy Dickson, Cara Rose DiPietro, Lauren Drake, Abby Goldberg, Seraphim Gumede, Mathew Harper, Em Hausmann, Cavan Hendron, Lauren Jennerjohn, Rachel Lind, Luke Major, Rachel Marie, Grace Mitscherlich, Erin Rosenfeld, and Anna Telfer.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EMILY KEATING: NO DRAMA CLUB – AUGUST 27 AT 9:30PM

“You'll smile, dance, and rethink who should really be on your phone's favorite's list while we're all hibernating these days.” – People Magazine

Singer/songwriter Emily Keating, daughter of award-winning photojournalists from The New York Times, makes her 54 Below solo debut with No Drama Club! Recently featured in an upcoming 2023 Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya and her acclaimed 2020 EP Heart in “What to Listen to” in People Magazine, Emily performs songs off her new album No Drama Club. Comprised of eleven singles releasing throughout this 2023 year, Emily Keating's powerful voice will leave the audience mesmerized and wanting more. Often compared to Joni Mitchell in its beauty and originality, with a sound reminiscent of power vocalists like Florence Welch and Regina Spektor, her wide range of singing intimately draws you closer to each story told. Get your tickets for Emily Keating's No Drama Club at 54 Below and make it a memorable night.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Elisa Galindez: EVERYTHING I KNOW August 21 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Ben Crawford: SONGS I LIKE TO SING THAT I HOPE YOU'LL LIKE TO HEAR August 26 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

