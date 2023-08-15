Bailey Forman's THE B PLOT to Take the Stage at The Green Room 42 This Month

Who are Anna and Elsa without their sweet snowman sidekick Olaf? Does Mean Girls retain its iconic status without the “too gay to function” role of Damien? How could the drama of Les Miserables exist without the comedic relief provided by Monsieur Thénardier?

Look no further! All will be answered at The Green Room 42 for Bailey Forman’s: THE B PLOT, a cabaret-style one-man show that aims to celebrate these often overlooked voices, ones that bring comedy, love, and light to all of your favorite productions. Get ready to laugh and cry as Bailey takes you on a journey through the theatrical roads less traveled.

Bailey Forman’s: THE B PLOT is conceived by Bailey Forman, produced by Carly Heitner, with music direction by Daniel Rudin.

Bailey Forman’s: THE B PLOT plays The Green Room 42 on August 28, 2023 at 9:30pm.

MORE ABOUT BAILEY FORMAN

Bailey Forman is an actor, singer, and dancer based in New York City. Originally from Los Angeles, Bailey moved to the east coast and acquired a B.F.A. in musical theatre from The Boston Conservatory at the Berklee College of Music. Bailey has been seen in roles such as Emcee (Cabaret), Lord Farquaad (Shrek the Musical), Snoopy (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown), and more.