Bailey Forman's THE B PLOT to Take the Stage at The Green Room 42 This Month

Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below Photo 2 Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos
Review: BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE at The Triad A Special Night Photo 3 Deaf Austin Theatre Fundraising ASL Cabaret One Special Night
Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SO Photo 4 Jonathan Hoover Brings Inappropriate Patti and Himself to 54 Below

Bailey Forman's THE B PLOT to Take the Stage at The Green Room 42 This Month

Who are Anna and Elsa without their sweet snowman sidekick Olaf? Does Mean Girls retain its iconic status without the “too gay to function” role of Damien? How could the drama of Les Miserables exist without the comedic relief provided by Monsieur Thénardier?

Look no further! All will be answered at The Green Room 42 for Bailey Forman’s: THE B PLOT, a cabaret-style one-man show that aims to celebrate these often overlooked voices, ones that bring comedy, love, and light to all of your favorite productions. Get ready to laugh and cry as Bailey takes you on a journey through the theatrical roads less traveled.

Bailey Forman’s: THE B PLOT is conceived by Bailey Forman, produced by Carly Heitner, with music direction by Daniel Rudin.

Bailey Forman’s: THE B PLOT  plays The Green Room 42 on August 28, 2023 at 9:30pm.

MORE ABOUT BAILEY FORMAN

Bailey Forman is an actor, singer, and dancer based in New York City. Originally from Los Angeles, Bailey moved to the east coast and acquired a B.F.A. in musical theatre from The Boston Conservatory at the Berklee College of Music. Bailey has been seen in roles such as Emcee (Cabaret), Lord Farquaad (Shrek the Musical), Snoopy (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown), and more.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck to Return to 54 Below With New Show Photo
Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck to Return to 54 Below With New Show

Experience the magic of Tony Yazbeck's newest show as the Tony Award nominee takes the stage at 54 Below. Be captivated by his exceptional talent and mesmerizing performance. Don't miss this unforgettable event!

2
Jade Jones aka Litty Official to Present HI, WHEN I WROTE THIS at 54 Below Photo
Jade Jones aka Litty Official to Present HI, WHEN I WROTE THIS at 54 Below

Be captivated by Jade Jones, also known as Litty Official, as they deliver a standout performance in 'Hi, When I Wrote This.' Discover when and where you can catch this incredible show before it comes to an end. Secure your seats now to avoid missing out.

3
Anna Zavelson Makes 54 Below Solo Debut in May Photo
Anna Zavelson Makes 54 Below Solo Debut in May

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome Jimmy Awards standout Anna Zavelson for her 54 Below solo debut on May 17 at 7pm.

4
Initial Casting Set For DUETS: The Concert Series at 54 Below Photo
Initial Casting Set For DUETS: The Concert Series at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 on September 15th at 9:30pm. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good' Video
WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You