BWW Review: TYCE GREEN: DOING THE MOST is Too Much and Not Enough at 54 Below

There are two types of cabaret audiences. First, there is a large group of friends and fans, people who know the artist, who have their recordings, who know all the details of their career, and often all the details of their private life. Then there is a smaller group who are discovering the artist for the first time, who have come with the hope of getting a handle on what makes them tick. The cabaret artist who really succeeds finds a way to play equally to both of those very different groups.

Tyce Green is an artist of great vocal dexterity who is delightful to listen to. An alumnus of American Idol and a cast member of the tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, his voice soars to the rafters. He has a personality that is charming, touching, irreverent, and vulnerable by turns. He is a deft mimic and is possessed of a quick wit that is for the most part self-deprecating. He is smart, politically astute, and in spite of claiming to be socially awkward has the ability to dominate a room with his presence. His 54 Below show, TYCE GREEN: DOING THE MOST has been crafted to showcase his humor, his pyrotechnic singing, and his dual love of musical theatre fandom and true old-school rocker tunes. His show was stuffed full of an embarrassment of riches that display his many versatile talents.

So why was I left at the end with the unsettling, unsatisfied feeling that I just didn't get it? It took a while to figure out it was because the show was not designed for me. Whether intentionally or simply by flaw, Mr. Green's show played almost exclusively to the friends and fans. And although the individual pieces of Green's show were engaging and entertaining, the show lacked focus and a clear purpose. I really didn't know Tyce Green better at the end of the show than I did at the beginning. I wanted to because he seems like a really interesting human, but the show itself does not do justice to the amazing talents of the artist. Director Robby Rozelle allowed the evening to clock in at one hour and forty-two minutes which is at least 20 minutes too long. I hope in future outings, Green and Rozelle will edit and focus.

But on to the good news, Tyce Green can sing! And he was joined by five guest star friends who can also sing! These duets were all a joy to watch. His gender-bending rendition of "I Know Him So Well" from Chess with Chris McCarrell (The Lightning Thief) couldn't have been better. His medley of 90s theme songs from animated series with gal-pal Arielle Murphy was more charming than the law should allow. Anne Fraser Thomas and Green tore it up on "Evil is Hot" from The Toxic Avenger. Samantha Pauly (Six) was amazing fun with Tyce Green belting Andrew Lippa's " Crazier Than You" from The Addams Family. The highlight of the evening was a full-out rock and roll smackdown with Karine Hannah on "Tonight" and "Dead Ringer," both dedicated to recently departed music icons Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf.

Tyce Green brought amazing skill and energy to his solo pieces. It's a bold move to sing "Pity the Child" from Chess immediately after your opening number. But Tyce Green not only made it work but it was inspired. He followed a wonderful story about his challenging dance call for Kinky Boots by knocking "In the Corner" completely out of the park. He ended his show with a wonderfully contained "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton and then turned around and pulled out all the stops with a pair of blockbusters from Back to the Future, "Back In Time" and "The Power of Love." He also got great comic mileage out of a riff about Dr. Suess books that had been updated to appeal to insurrectionists and did some amazing impressions of celebrities cast in unlikely Broadway shows. His impression of a certain former orange president in a scene from Company was frighteningly good even though the section could use a good trim.

Tyce Green was supported by a band of fantastic musicians led by musical director Michael Ferrara. Billy Smohlin, Mike Luchetti, James Dobinson, John Barry, and Tommy Kessler showed off considerable rock chops, and backup singers, Danyel Fulton and Michelle Beth Herman found all the sweet sounds. As much as I enjoyed all the backup and the guest stars, I hope in the future to see a more pared-down show that puts Tyce Green front and center with all the focus on him. He is more than talented and fascinating enough to carry a show without all the bells and whistles, I will be the first person to buy a ticket.

