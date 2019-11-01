BWW Review: Mike Winters Goes Deep with A PRE-EXISTING CONDITION CONCERT at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Stacy Sullivan and Carolyn Montgomery didn't go looking for a new artist to mentor into a cabaret and recording career, it was just a happy accident. Now the world has Mike Winters, and it's all because of these two women who recognized a good thing when they heard it.

Mike Winters made his New York City cabaret debut on October 27th at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. In fact, Mike Winters made his cabaret debut (period) on that same night. Mike Winters also released his debut album on October 27th (advance copies - the cd goes nationwide November 6th). How's that for a lucky day? In one year, Mike Winters went from being an Oklahoma based doctor to a New York City recording artist singing with some of the greatest musicians the industry could set up a fellow up with. It's an exciting time for Mike and his family, but also for his two mentors, Sullivan and Montgomery.

Hearing Ms. Montgomery tell the story, just before introducing Winters to the Beechman stage, the good doctor was in school with Ms. Sullivan, a couple years back; and in recent times he decided to try out his longtime love of singing, just as a new thing to do. Sullivan sent him to Montgomery's The Retreat at Heron's Landing (a training group for performers) and Carolyn had one listen of his pure baritone sound before deciding what her next big project would be. Looping back around to Ms. Sullivan, a plan was made and, working together, these friends and entrepreneurs took out the last year, and now Mr. Winters has a singing career.

And he deserves one.

"A Pre-Existing Condition" is a cd of standards and Americana featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, Irving Berlin, John Denver, Frank Loesser, Jimmy Webb and Lane/Harburg. It is an eclectic and eloquent collection of music and at his release party concert on the 27th, Mr. Winters entertained an awe-struck audience with these songs and with his uncanny instrument. Not since the days of Johnny Cash, Lee Hazlewood and Roger Whittaker has there been a voice like this. Sitting in The Beechman one could actually hear people muttering "oh my god," or "wow," even (and I'm not kidding here) "Is this sh*t real?" Well, it is real, and it is wonderful. Mr. Winters may have been singing all his life, but he was singing karaoke, and now he is a nightclub singer with some big plusses... and one or two minuses, and that's ok. You don't want to start out perfect, as an artist: you need some place to go. So let's look at both sides of the coin.

As a newcomer to the industry and the art, Mike Winters has a voice untouched by affectation. He has not yet unlearned how to sing, so when he sings the songs, he sings them as they were written. There is a respectful reverence for the notes, for the song structure, and for the songwriters' intention. Just learning to walk in this new world, he has no choice but to play it pure, and thank goodness because it's beautiful. His love of the act of singing is visible, as is his admiration for his band, and why not? Listen to this lineup: Pete Smith on guitar (WHAT?!), Phil Palombi on bass, Mark McClean on drums, Aaron Weinstein on violin, Will Galison on Harmonica and (get this) Tedd Firth musical directing, arranging, and playing piano (but the arrangements... audible sigh). Anyone would be in an admiration haze if sharing a stage or recording studio with them. The music on the cd and on The Beechman stage was unfathomably breathtaking.

But that band... they're so impressive that there were times when Mr. Winters forgot we were there and focused his energies and attentions on the band, singing with or to them, rather than to his audience. The music is good, but we need Mr. Winters to share with us, we need to be included in the journey. Never turn your back on your audience for more than the time it takes to get your water off the piano. Another rookie mistake Mr. Winters made was in opting for some cheesy jokes worthy of a Vaudevillian. True, the jokes made the crowd laugh, but then they made the crowd groan. It's ok, it had a charm about it, but the real charm about Mike Winters was when he would just talk to the audience about his life and tell his stories. He has good stories, and he is a natural at telling them. There is an authentic feel about Winters, a friendly vibe, a really enjoyable quality, and he doesn't need set-em-up-knock-em-down jokes. He needs to relax into himself and his show and be real. And have fun. He was nervous on this night and it showed a little; but he was brave on this night and it showed a lot. Fun is contagious as hell. As time goes on and he has more chances to play out, he will begin to learn what feels good to him while onstage, how to navigate the waters, both smooth and choppy, of live performing, and what his voice and style are. He will learn to relax and he will find his voice as a performer. His form and content has nowhere to go but up, but make no mistake about it: as debut shows go, Mr. Winters brought this one in at a solid B+. Actually, the Johnny Hartman reminiscent "For All We Know" elevates the whole thing to an A- and that ain't hay - especially for a debut performance. It was a really enjoyable night of entertainment, well guided by Stacy Sullivan, doing double duty as producer and director; and it was a fun night of getting to know a man whose music career is going to be really interesting to watch. And fulfilling to hear.

Ladies, thank you very much for bringing us Mike Winters; and, Mike Winters, thank you for going out to look for your dream.

Score!

Mike Winters A Pre-Existing Condition can be purchased on Amazon and at LMLMusic.com starting November 6th

Photos by Stephen Mosher





