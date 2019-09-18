BWW Review: Haley Swindal Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below With Her Liza Minnelli Tribute

No, it wasn't an accident the first time around in July. Just as Broadway (Chicago) has recognized her abilities and consistency of excellence so have Haley Swindal's audiences. The only difference in her performance last night was that that black is the new red and Feinstein's/54 Below had another Stephen in the audience (Sondheim). Here's my review of Haley's July show which was corroborated last night.

It's in the Steinbrenner genes, known for excellence, excitement, and showmanship in all things they endeavor. Haley Swindal, Broadway and Concert star continues the legacy of one of America's most well known families and used her formidable talents in an homage to her idol Liza Minnelli last night at Feinstein's/54 Below. Whenever Haley takes time off from her Broadway commitments (presently CHICAGO) her Cabaret concerts are a major happening and last night Broadway's Supper Club was the place to be in New York City. Haley's significant voice and acting abilities, her physical stature and blond hair may be different than Liza's but the audience arousal and passion she evokes is similar to the legend.

It was a party on all levels, and even Ms. Minnelli was there herself via a call in to wish Haley's mom Jennifer a happy birthday.

As George Steinbrenner always had the right managers at the helm, Haley has Will Nunziata as her director who's hashtag is fast becoming #GotoWIll4Direction.

"The Team" includes Musical Direction/Piano: Scott Cady, Dan Gross, drums, Elizabeth Nielsen, violin, John Beal, bass, Dave Riekenber, woodwinds, Choreographer, Andrew Black, Dancers: Rashaan James & Waldemar Quinoes-Villanueva.

