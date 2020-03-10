BWW Review: BROADWAY BY THE YEAR (NEXT DATE 3/30) RADIANTLY REVISITS MUSICALS at The Town Hall

Ever since I exited the first of this season's set of BROADWAY BY THE YEAR concerts at The Town Hall (its mission: surveying musicals that were on the Great White Way in the current century), Broadway-connected songs have been zipping around my brain. And I have a renewed love for rhyme after having my ears happily stuffed with the stuff written by the wordsmiths whose work was new then, but also the examples of the old masters whose work was revived after the turn of the century and classics from revivals are a big part of this series ---for the last 20 years created/hosted/directed by Scott Siegel ---- which continues March 30, May 18, and June 22. I guess that's why I somehow found myself writing about all this in lines that rhyme. And I suppose I had a classic Broadway-centric melody stuck in my head because every section of this description of the matter somehow seems to fit the chorus of the jaunty "Give My Regards To Broadway."

Songs that were sung on Broadway --- they never disappear:

These they reprise to please the audience at "Broadway By The Year."

Cheer this endearing series, sampling scores you will recall.

Pick up a ticket, see the show, just go down to Town Hall.

What a parade of re-played highlights of our memory.

They made their bows after 2000, like "Addams Family,"

Back when we had seen "13," "Memphis," and "Come From Away,"

"Young Frankenstein," and "9 to 5," the sound of "Groundhog Day."

It's about hits and misses (some thrive, some don't survive).

Beyond the new that make a big debut are oldies they revive:

"Gypsy"'s a smash, there's "Passion," and repeat "Sweet Charity,"

"Porgy and Bess," "Hair," "Grease," and, yes, two times for "Company."

Let me get that tune out of my head. It isn't easy. That's enough about what this whole terrific series is. Let me tell you about the program from February 24---in prose. At the historic venue on West 43 Street, it was a song (and musical production) named after the next block over --- "42nd Street" --- that started things off with a sensational dance number with a huge ensemble. In addition to the revival of that show and others sampled, ("La Cage Aux Folles," "Bells Are Ringing," to name two), we got super-entertaining samples of musicals that were new in the new century, from big successes like "The Producers" to the quickly gone "Dance Of The Vampires," which had added bite by having its represented number done by original cast member Max von Essen. He also did a sublime version of the classic from "Oklahoma!": "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'." Oh, dear, I find that desire to rhyme coming on me again and I feel helpless to resist, but, oh, it's such beautiful music and oh, I think my review of the concert might end up matching the melody lines of sections of that Rodgers & Hammerstein favorite.

Oh, what a cool, classy concert. Oh, what a cool, classy concert.

Choices and voices so strong.

Marie Dobbs Lianne sobs a sad song that throbs And all at Town Hall soon are bawling along. Oh, what a beautiful evening. Ms. Feldshuh is the special guest. Some people say her "Some People" mixes her moxy and zest. ================ We get men like Ben Jones with great tones.

Her phrasing brought luster to each note and rhyme

And his "Buddy's Blues" brought new hues to Sondheim.

His talent is really a blessin'.