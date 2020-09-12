BWW Previews: September 13th Jamie deRoy & friends Presents GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN Part 2

Find out where to watch!

Jamie deRoy & friends presents GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN Part 2 on Sunday, September 13 at 7:30. Seen on this episode are: Henny Youngman (1906-1998), Harold Rand who passed away June 11, 2010, Kaye Ballard (1925-2019) and Anne Francine (1917-1999). The performances were filmed over several years at Don't Tell Mama and Carolines on Broadway. Musical Director/Pianist was Rod Hausen (NOV 6, 1951 - January 18, 2004)

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller. Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, August 16 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at a later date. See Jamie deRoy's website HERE

