BWW Previews: September 13th Jamie deRoy & friends Presents GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN Part 2
Jamie deRoy & friends presents GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN Part 2 on Sunday, September 13 at 7:30. Seen on this episode are: Henny Youngman (1906-1998), Harold Rand who passed away June 11, 2010, Kaye Ballard (1925-2019) and Anne Francine (1917-1999). The performances were filmed over several years at Don't Tell Mama and Carolines on Broadway. Musical Director/Pianist was Rod Hausen (NOV 6, 1951 - January 18, 2004)
Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.
Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, August 16 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at a later date.
See Jamie deRoy's website HERE
From This Author Stephen Mosher
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los
(read more about this author...)
