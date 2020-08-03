BWW Previews: MAC Award Recipients Adam B. Shapiro And Janice Hall Debut New Online Variety Show August 2

Following the success of their first online show, "(Still A)Live from Shapiro Hall: Stuck with Each Other," friends, roommates, and award-winning performers Adam B Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and Janice Hall (New York City Opera, Covent Garden, etc) are scheduled to release a sequel titled "(Still A)Live from Shapiro Hall: We're Still Here" this Thursday, August 6th, at 7 pm.

Like so many other performers these days, Adam and Janice have been quarantined at home, with little or no outlet for performing, so they took matters into their own hands, using the beloved television variety shows of the 1960's and '70's (Carol Burnett, Sonny and Cher) as inspiration. The approximately 40-minute show includes songs and sketches, and features special guests. In this episode, performers featured will include actor-singers Sierra Rein, Zach Wobensmith, and Mark Watson, all well-known in the cabaret community.

In addition to fueling their own creative juices, Janice and Adam hope to supply some much-needed entertainment and diversion in these strange and turbulent times. Writing about their first show, Sue Matsuki of Cabaret Hotspot said: "The production value and talent are so high it's hard to believe they did this from home! THIS is the bar everyone should strive to achieve when putting their work out there."

Both Janice and Adam are MAC Award winners, and Janice also has a Bistro Award for her debut show, "Grand Illusions: The Music of Marlene Dietrich." In addition to their theater and opera credits, both performers have appeared at The Metropolitan Room, 54 Below, Birdland, and the Urban Stages Winter Rhythms Festival.

"(Still A)Live from Shapiro Hall: We're Still Here," will be available for viewing on Thursday, August 6th at 7 pm, on the Adam B. Shapiro Facebook page HERE or on the Adam B YouTube channel HERE. The show will be archived on YouTube, as was the first Hall/Shapiro show (Still A)Live from Shapiro Hall: Stuck with Each Other.

See Janice Hall online HERE

See Adam B. Shapiro online HERE

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles