BWW Previews: Jamie deRoy & friends Presents GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN Part 4 November 8th

Continuing her popular series on stars who have left us...

Jamie deRoy & friends presents Gone But Not Forgotten Part 4 on Sunday November 8th at 7:30 PM.

Seen on this episode in Loving Memory of.............

Julie Wilson (October 21, 1924-April 5, 2015)

Lavern Baker (November 11, 1929-March 10, 1997)

Christopher Gillespie (March 31, 1965-December 15, 2017)

Mary Cleere Haran (May 13, 1952- February 5, 2011)

Marcia Lewis (August 18, 1938-December 21, 2010)

Jack Eagle (January 15, 1926 - January 10, 2008)



The musicians on this episode include:

Rod Hausen (November 6, 1951-January 18, 2004), Christopher Denny, Sir Richard Rodney Bennett (March 29, 1936-December 24, 2012), Mark Hummel, Ron Raffio, John Redsecker and Rick Centalonza.

The performances were filmed over thirty years starting in 1990 at Steve McGraw's, Caroline's on Broadway, Laurie Beechman Theater at West Bank Café, The Lighthouse, Rainbow and Stars and Don't Tell Mama,

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and edited by Russell Bouthiller. The performances were videotaped by the late Bradshaw Smith (April 14, 1954 - January 16, 2012).

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, November 8 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.

