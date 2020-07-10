BWW Previews: Constantine Maroulis Releases Much-Anticipated Studio Album UNTIL I'M WANTED

Two-time Tony Award nominee and one of the most popular American Idols of all time, Constantine Maroulis has released a new CD titled UNTIL I'M WANTED, available on all streaming platforms, with physical CDs available through Maroulis' website. The 8-song disc has been a labor of love for Maroulis, and a very personal one, too: collaborating as co-writer on these songs, Mr. Maroulis has taken advantage of the artistic process to express himself intimately, allowing his life as an artist to inform that which he was writing. UNTIL I'M WANTED, Maroulis told a Birdland audience earlier in the year, refers to the approval that all artists seek throughout their journey in their work. Never one to rest on his laurels, Maroulis has put all of himself into the project, debuting songs from the CD at his concerts and releasing the songs "All About You," "Here I Come." and "She's Just Rock and Roll" as singles in the last few weeks, to the elation of his devoted fans.

Constantine's fans are not the only people in his life who are devoted. For almost the duration of the period of isolation that began in mid-March, Maroulis has used his social media to gather positive energy and inspire prayers of hope for his dear friend, Nick Cordero, who fought COVID-19 for over 90 days before succumbing to the illness. Mr. Maroulis did not let one day go by without asking people to pray for Nick and his family, often bringing the public updates on when Nick had an upswing in his health. It was a difficult time for all and Maroulis acted like a buoy, keeping all afloat with hope and love. Included in his quest to bring Nick Cordero out of the woods safely was a quarantine-created music video inspired by Cordero, who had originally sung the song "Live Your Life."

Maroulis has spent his time in quarantine doing many important things, not the least of which has been homeschooling his 9-year old daughter Malena, and keeping her entertained. Also entertained by Constantine's social media and constant creation have been the fans, who were treated to at-home-created music videos like this garage performance of "Blown Away" from the new CD.

Maroulis also has a feature film coming out titled Either Side of Midnight, proving that which many who know Constantine Maroulis already knew: you can't keep a Greek American Idol down.

