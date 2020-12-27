BWW Previews: Best Of Radio Free Birdland Debuts December 31

The Best of Radio Free Birdland

Streaming December 31

Events.BroadwayWorld.com

Since April, the "Radio Free Birdland" pay-per-view virtual concert series has featured forty of the finest Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers, all filmed with three cameras and no audience on the Birdland Theater stage. To celebrate the New Year, producers Ryan Paternite and Jim Caruso have created "The Best of Radio Free Birdland," which features fifteen extraordinary performances chosen from the series.

Birdland has brought live music to New York City since it's opening in 1949. The iconic club made its name booking premier jazz acts on the stage, and has since included Broadway, pop, cabaret and comedy on the roster. The Birdland family has been excited to virtually re-open for twice-weekly concerts, offering work to beloved performers, and bringing life back to West 44 Street! Longtime staffers Ryan Paternite produces and directs, and Jim Caruso serves as co-producer and host of the series.

Tickets are $10 and are available by visiting Events.BroadwayWorld.com. Proceeds will help raise the capital to keep the venerable Birdland music room afloat during closures due to COVID-19.

