BWW Previews: Ben Vereen's Show Steppin' Out With Ben Vereen Will Stream On #54BelowAtHome

The Feinstein's/54 Below #54BelowAtHome concert series has been entertaining fans for the last couple of weeks with streaming videos of their concerts over the years, showcasing the likes of Liz Callaway, Charles Busch, and Kyle Dean Massey. This Saturday, April 18th, at 6:30 pm, the concert series will present the iconic and much-loved Tony Award-winning Ben Vereen in his show Steppin' Out With Ben Vereen. In this unforgettable cabaret event, Mr. Verren presents an evening of showstoppers his fans have loved, and stories that will inspire. To set an alert for the show and then catch the show on Saturday night, visit the 54 Below website HERE.



In addition to his Tony award-winning role in Pippin, Vereen's Broadway roles include starring roles in Wicked, Hair, Fosse, I'm Not Rappaport, Jelly's Last Jam, Jesus Christ Superstar... Ben appeared in BULL and MAGNUM, P.I. both for CBS, multiple episodes in the TV series STAR for Fox. He can also be seen on the AMAZON hit series SNEAKY PETE produced by Bryan Cranston. Ben has appeared in Funny Lady, All That Jazz, Idlewild, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, co-starred with Chris Rock in Top Five, Richard Gere in Time Out of Mind, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, his Emmy winning Chicken George in "ROOTS", Louis Armstrong in "Louis Armstrong - Chicago Style", "How I Met Your Mother," "Grey's Anatomy," "NCIS," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent" to name a few. Ben is a recipient of the lifetime achievement award from the Gold Coast International Film Festival and the Beacon Awards, The NYC Cabaret Award for best male vocalist, The Theatre and Dance Hall of Fame and the Eleanor Roosevelt Humanitarian Award. He is the ambassador for Care for the Homeless and Broadway in the Hood.

Ben Vereen's concert features Nita Whitaker, Jesse Lenat, and Lee England.

Find Ben Vereen online HERE







