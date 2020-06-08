BWW Previews: Beegie Adair and Monica Ramey Welcome Billy Stritch To Ongoing Online Program HAPPY HOUR With BEEGIE

Monica Ramey is learning her way as a TV producer but in times like these new skills become necessary, and can be fun to take up. As learning curves go, Ms. Ramey is doing pretty well and the most recent episode of HAPPY HOUR with BEEGIE is lookin' good. The program, an hour-long chat show, gives fans of the revered musician a chance to keep up with her life in quarantine, see her visit with some friends, and hear some fine music. Producer Ramey appears on camera with Ms. Adair, bringing their unmistakable chemistry and undeniable friendship to the broadcast. Longtime associates and artistic collaborators, Adair and Ramey frequently appear onstage and in the recording studio together.

When asked about the program, Ms. Ramey explained: "It's something we're doing to support those who can't leave their homes or see loved ones (like us) due to the virus. Each show features Beegie with someone she knows really well and someone she's wanted to meet. It's not an interview but a happy hour. Wherever the conversation goes is ok with us. We just want to create a distraction for folks for about an hour. The first several shows were rough from a tech standpoint. The guests were great. We did do one with Clifton Davis that was really good. We're using new technology and pre-recording to ensure it works moving forward. Anyway, every other Friday at 7 pm central we're airing them on Beegie's YouTube channel. We will keep an ongoing roster of upcoming guests at www.beegieadair.com. The next is June 12 with Billy Stritch!"

To reiterate: HAPPY HOUR with BEEGIE airs twice a month; fans are encouraged to join the email lists at www.beegieadair.com and www.monicaramey.com for future dates. Last week's episode (an episode Ramey claims was one without a technical glitch!) featuring Delbert McClinton can be seen below. The next happy hour will be this Friday and can be seen on Beegie's Youtube channel HERE at 7 pm Central.

