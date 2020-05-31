BWW Previews: All-star Lineups Continue To Flood Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz, and cabaret.

This coming Monday, June 1, "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" once again hits the airwaves with very special guests Kurt Elling, Linda Purl, Luba Mason, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Gene Taylor, Debbie Gravitte and Lily Mikita.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Constantine Maroulis, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Victoria Shaw, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Mo Rocca, Clint Holmes, Cooper Alan, Amanda Green, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via live stream from their homes. The Monday night show also spotlights a different student each week who has lost the opportunity to perform in their spring musical or senior recital.

The episodes can also be seen on the Birdland Jazz Club Facebook page. More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com

The upcoming Monday night 8 pm EDT show can be viewed by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOCS3zs_vEM



Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Mondays at 8pm EDT

YouTube (Jim Caruso) & Facebook (Birdland Jazz Club)

